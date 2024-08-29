Allergan Aesthetics adds more hyaluronic acid in next-gen Skinmedica treatment
29 Aug 2024 --- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, launches its next-generation hydration product. SkinMedica HA5 Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator is specifically designed to deliver hydration, visible plumpness and radiance to facial skin.
The new product has double the amount of hyaluronic acid as the original and contains Hydra Collagen and Advanced Vitisensce Technology, which the company says supports the skin’s natural ability to attract and retain moisture while providing instant hydration and smoothness.
The product is said to be appropriate for all skin types, helps fortify the skin barrier and provides hydration for up to 48 hours.
“We revolutionized the way people approached skin hydration in 2016 with the launch of our first HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator, which continues to win industry awards and be a consumer favorite,” says Jasson Gilmore, senior vice president of US Aesthetics at Allergan Aesthetics.
“Now we’ve taken the best of the original product and improved on it to enhance skin health and provide even deeper hydration.”
Hyaluronic acid is in a class of “it” ingredients — alongside staples such as vitamin C, retinol and niacinamide — which Innova Market Insights anticipates will see more trend parallels across categories this year. These ingredients are poised for expanded use across more product segments like hair care, targeting specific conditions like skin and scalp barrier protection.
Complementary treatments
Allergan Aesthetics recommends combining HA5 Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator with an in-office DiamondGlow facial using SkinMedica HA5 Hydra Collagen Pro-Infusion Serum.
Clinical studies cited by the company suggest that participants using both the at-home and in-office treatment reported their skin appeared three times more radiant, more hydrated and visibly plumper “after just one use.”
“Regardless of age, gender or ethnicity, people experience dehydrated skin at some point. Skin hydration is critical for skin that not only looks smooth and radiant but also feels healthy and firm,” says Dr. Shannon Humphrey, a board-certified dermatologist.
“Daily application of the HA5 Hydra Collagen Hydrator, supplemented with DiamondGlow treatments every four to six weeks is an effective combination that delivers radiant, glowing and hydrated skin.”
Hyaluronic acid industry focus
Exploring further advances in hyaluronic acid, Personal Care Insights recently caught up with Hydrinity about its shift to personal care from regenerative medicine. The company uses patented anti-inflammatory supercharged, dual-weight hyaluronic acid-based formulas for “rapid results” in two weeks.
Over the past few years, Givaudan has explored multiple innovations around this iconic molecule for the beauty industry. Last year, it introduced PrimalHyal Hydra[+], a cationic hyaluronic acid that “sticks” to the skin, delivering impressive benefits in leave-on formulas and rinsed applications, such as cleansers or shower gels — entering in a “new era for hyaluronic acid usage.”
Earlier this year, Eucerin entered the face care category with its Immersive Hydration Collection, which leverages a multi-weight hyaluronic acid “in a whole new way” by offering the skin technology across products for the entire full care regimen. The collection is further enriched with antioxidant complexes to help fight the damaging effects of free radicals.
By Benjamin Ferrer