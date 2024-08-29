Lubrizol accelerates “insight to innovation” beauty formulation processes at new Shanghai facility
29 Aug 2024 --- Global chemicals supplier Lubrizol inaugurates its Beauty Research Institute in Shanghai, China. The site serves as a hub to develop in vivo beauty testing capabilities, facilitate innovation around “next-generation” beauty ingredients and enhance the speed-to-market rate for Lubrizol beauty and personal care customers in the region and globally.
Leveraging AI and computer vision, the company says the facility offers state-of-the-art claim substantiation, sensory evaluation and consumer insight generation, as well as training and education programs.
The Lubrizol Beauty Research Institute builds on the company’s R&D and lab network in Asia Pacific. It houses clinical testing equipment and collaborative workspaces based on Lubrizol’s clinical testing activities in Barcelona, Spain.
“The Lubrizol Beauty Research Institute in China is a testament to our commitment to innovation and growth in this important region,” says Bernardo Medeiros, vice president of Lubrizol Beauty, Home, Pharma and Nutra Business.
“Recognized as the fastest-growing beauty market, China plays a critical role in beauty innovation. By pairing global ground-breaking technologies with local consumer insights and local expertise, we can expand our capabilities to deliver value-added solutions not only relevant in the local market but globally as well.”
Focus on local-for-local innovation
Working in the Asia Pacific region for over 65 years, Lubrizol significantly invested in boosting its local-for-local capabilities with commercial offices, manufacturing sites and regional technical centers.
“With its scale and impact on the value chain of many industries, China plays an important role in setting the pace for technological advancement and innovation. The establishment of this Beauty Research Institute is a strategic step to position Lubrizol at the heart of a most vibrant ecosystem and innovation landscape,” says Henry Liu, vice president of Lubrizol APAC.
“The Institute further builds upon our local footprint while we continue to invest in local-for-local innovation and local talent with an intimate understanding of the needs and trends of this market.”
Lubrizol Life Science Beauty recently unveiled Sunnyworld, a sun care collection designed to integrate sun protection into daily skin care routines. The collection seeks to meet consumer demands for sun care products with anti-aging properties, environmental safety, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, minimal components and sustainable packaging.
Earlier this year, Personal Care Insights caught up with the company at In-Cosmetics Global on its latest solution, Carbopol Fusion S-20 polymer, a biodegradable rheology modifier that provides thickening, suspension and clarity similar to acrylates copolymers for skin cleansing and hair care applications.
By Benjamin Ferrer