Lubrizol’s new Sunnyworld spotlights five hydrating and eco-friendly skin protection products
26 Jun 2024 --- Lubrizol Life Science (LLS) Beauty unveils Sunnyworld, a sun care collection designed to integrate sun protection into daily skin care routines.
The collection seeks to meet consumer demands for sun care products with anti-aging properties, environmental safety, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, minimal components and sustainable packaging.
Key ingredients
Sunnyworld promotes sun protection to prevent UV damage and maintain radiant skin. It includes a variety of prototypes that incorporate natural and synthetic functional ingredients.
The main ingredients are Kelco-Care diutan gum, November CS polymer, Glucate SS emulsifier, Carbopol Ultrez 30 polymer, Hydramol TGL ester, Sunhancer Eco SPF booster and Schercemol esters.
Components such as Xpozuki biotech ingredient LA, Lumicease blue, Actismart SW maritime pine, Stevisse advanced botanical ingredient, Brighlette marine ingredient, Actisoothe advanced botanical ingredient and Matmarine biotech ingredient G address skin concerns in various regions.
Product range
There are five prototypes in the range. The tinted SPF Moisturizer is said to be a lightweight, all-mineral sunscreen with UVA and UVB protection that moisturizes the skin while providing a natural look.
The Age Defense Eco-friendly SPF 50+ Organic sunscreen is fluid-based, providing high SPF protection and a light sensory experience. It has an eco-friendly profile, reduces signs of aging and offers exposome protection, says LLS Beauty.
The Face & Body Hydro Gel SPF 25 is designed as a broad-spectrum hydrogel sunscreen with triple protection against UVA, UVB and blue light. It claims to provide hydration and suit all skin types, leaving a non-greasy after-feel.
The oil-in-water (O/W) Aqua Rich Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ is an emulsifier-free O/W system with organic UV filters. This waterproof sunscreen is said to provide quick water break upon touch and a soft, silky after-feel.
Lastly, the Whipped Matte Sunscreen SPF 50 is a soft, fluffy oil-in-water sunscreen that offers SPF 50 protection without a white cast, reduces sebum levels, minimizes pores and leaves a luxurious matte finish, says LLS Beauty