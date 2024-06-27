Shopify merchants to offer new and trendy products on Target’s third-party marketplace
27 Jun 2024 --- Target Plus will expand thanks to a partnership with the global commerce platform Shopify. The partnership involves select merchants offering “a hand-selected assortment of new and on-trend products.”
The partnership makes Target the first mass retailer to work with Shopify and its often smaller merchants. The merchants use the e-commerce platform to build their brands and websites.
Invite-only merchants
Target says the partnership will bring growth opportunities for new brands and expand assortment on Target Plus, its third-party, highly curated digital marketplace. It will be invite-only for select Shopify merchants to sell their products in Target stores and online.
Target Plus has more than 1,200 sellers, which is considered to be quite small compared to third-party marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, which, according to Marketplace Pulse, have over 2 million and 135,000 sellers, respectively.
Shopify merchants in the US can apply to sell online on Target Plus through Marketplace Connect — an app enabling merchants to sell and manage orders on leading marketplaces like Target Plus.
“Target Plus invites consumers to explore a curated collection of products from vendors we trust so that they can shop our assortment with confidence,” said Cara Sylvester, executive VP and chief guest experience officer at Target. “Our partnership with Shopify extends the breadth of thoughtfully designed and affordable items available to discover and enjoy as part of Target’s distinctive mix of brands shoppers love.”
Shopify president Harley Finkelstein says, “It’s table stakes for merchants to be everywhere customers are, and as the world’s leading retail operating system, we make it easier and more accessible for brands to sell directly to their customers on the best channels.”
Target Plus launched in 2019 and presently features over two million products from over 1200 merchants.