Active Concepts taps into mind-skin connection with matcha-powered AC Skinmuni-Tea
27 Jun 2024 --- Active Concepts unveils AC Skinmuni-Tea, an ingredient designed to enhance mood and skin health. The innovation is made from organic matcha leaves and fermented with Lactobacillus.
The personal care ingredient supplier says AC Skinmuni-Tea is composed of naturally sourced niacinamide (vitamin B3) and vitamin C from organic matcha, offering multiple benefits for skin immunity. The ingredient is also touted to benefit the skin’s microbiome, boosting its natural defenses.
AC Skinmuni-Tea is intended to promote healthy aging by increasing moisture retention and cellular renewal. It boosts skin immunity, increasing resilience to environmental stressors and improving overall skin health.
Mind-skin connection
Researchers at Active Concepts have shown how closely skin and mood are related. AC Skinmuni-Tea uses the calming qualities of matcha to enhance mood and encourage relaxation.
The calming quality is presented as an addition to stress-relief skin care formulations, addressing mental and skin well-being.
The matcha used in AC Skinmuni-Tea is sourced from a family-run tea farm in Japan, “known for cultivating high-quality organic matcha leaves.” According to Active Concepts, this practice supports local economies and respects traditional Japanese culture.
AC Skinmuni-Tea aligns with current consumer trends that seek effective and ethical skincare solutions. The ingredient is backed by research and is noted to evidence Active Concepts’ commitment to advancing skin care through natural ingredients and technology.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to the supplier on its recent ACB Sal-Vation, a sustainable alternative to salicylic acid derived from sugar beets and prunes, to address irritation and regulatory concerns over the traditional ingredient.
The company also repurposed pineapple leaf fiber in AC Pina Colloida for skin and hair.