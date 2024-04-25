Active Concepts repurposes pineapple leaf fiber in AC Pina Colloida for skin and hair
25 Apr 2024 --- Active Concepts launches “film-forming pineapple biopolymer” AC Pina Colloida for skin protection amid rising global temperatures. According to the supplier, the effects of climate change go “beyond changing landscapes” and impact human health, specifically skin and hair.
It believes the beauty industry has acknowledged this issue and is turning to sustainable solutions, such as the biodegradable polymers made from pineapple leaf fiber used in AC Pina Colloida.
Active Concepts says the skin and hair require innovative protection against pollution and moisture loss as environmental aggressors rise. Traditional petrochemical-based ingredients are being phased out in favor of eco-friendly alternatives.
Upcycling meets fermentation
Active Concepts repurposes pineapple leaf fiber into cellulose-based biopolymers using Lactobacillus bio-fermentation and cross-linking technologies based on yeast to create the protective biopolymer.
The ingredient is touted as an environmentally friendly beauty solution. Pineapple byproducts amount to 3 billion metric tons annually, mainly consisting of its crown leaves.
Cellulose is an essential component of membrane reinforcement, biodegradable product additives, polymer reinforcement, and the creation of renewable biomaterials, highlights Active Concepts.
Boosting SPF dispersion
AC Pina Colloida functions as a “shield,” maintaining the integrity of hair when exposed to UV rays and bolstering the skin’s barrier function against moisture loss and micro-pollution, shares Active Concepts. It is designed to provide sensory appeal “without sacrificing product efficacy.”
AC Pina Colloida enhances overall skin coverage while protecting against visible signs of aging by strengthening the dermal-epidermal junction, explains the company. Its film-forming properties offer a breathable yet protective layer for long-lasting efficacy.
The ingredient “improves zinc oxide pigment dispersion by reducing individual pigment size when added to SPF cosmetic products at normal use concentrations.” It also enhanced the dispersion of zinc oxide in the presence of polyhydroxystearic acid.
Moreover, another assay found AC Pina Colloida increased skin moisturization and reduced trans-epidermal water loss “immediately when added to personal care applications at recommended use levels,” contributing to improved skin barrier function and healthy skin.
The solution was also found to enhance pigment color intensity and reduce sedimentation when added to color cosmetics.
Hair protection with pineapple
Due to UV irradiation, which threatens hair health and leads to damage and loss of structural integrity, the protective ingredient can be used as a preventative measure.
AC Pina Colloida is deemed a “preventative measure” that maintains hair health and vitality in the face of environmental stressors.
According to a company assay, AC Pina Colloida was found to improve the perceived benefits with wet and dry hair when added to shampoo and conditioner at recommended use levels. It was also noted to enhance visual and perceived hair characteristics for “healthier looking hair appearance.”
Additionally, the company found the product “maintains tryptophan and lipid levels while reducing lipid peroxidation in hair after 48 hours of UV exposure when utilized at recommended use levels.”
By Venya Patel