Gut-skin axis: Kaneka Probiotics receives Canadian market authorization for probiotic
25 Apr 2024 --- Health Canada’s Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) authorizes Kaneka Probiotics and AB-Biotics to sell the Latilactobacillus sakei (L. sakei proBio65) probiotic in Canada, promoting a favorable gut flora that aids gut and skin health.
The product license affirms the probiotic strain can modulate the gut-skin axis, helping to alleviate mild eczema and atopic dermatitis (AD) symptoms. The authorization covers use by kids and adolescents (aged three to 18), with a suggested daily dosage of 10 billion heat-treated probiotic organisms in a powder format for oral delivery.
AD is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that manifests through redness, swelling and itchy rashes.
Jordi Riera, chief business development manager at Kaneka Probiotics, tells Nutrition Insight that the company plans to use the newly authorized health claims for its L. sakei proBio65 strain to enhance product marketing and consumer trust.
“These claims affirm that L. sakei proBio65 supports gut health and aids skin health by alleviating symptoms of mild eczema and AD in children and adolescents. With dermatitis affecting up to 20% of children and 1–3% of adults worldwide, these claims position the product as a natural solution for skin health, aligning with the trend toward ‘beauty from the inside out.’”
Scientific support
L. sakei proBio65 is a natural lactic acid bacteria strain isolated from traditional kimchi. The latest product authorization follows its listing on the European Food Safety Authority’s Qualified Presumption of Safety overview. This means that a pre-assessment of the organization has concluded the microorganisms are well-defined and that there are no safety concerns for humans, animals or the environment.
Kaneka Probiotics notes that dysregulation of the gut microbiome — a crucial immune regulator — can cause inflammation and microbial dysbiosis at systemic barrier sites, such as the skin. This can promote the development of skin conditions like AD.
“The efficacy of L. sakei proBio65 is supported by two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials involving more than 130 children and adolescents,” highlights Riera.
“These studies demonstrate its ability to modulate the gut-skin axis and improve symptoms of skin conditions such as AD. Additionally, the strain’s effectiveness in both live and heat-treated forms, which do not require the probiotic to be alive, underscores its flexibility and innovative development approach.”
Earlier this year, Brazilian researchers proposed that the global rise in AD cases may be associated with insufficient exposure to beneficial bacteria. This could hinder the immune system from developing a response when it comes in contact with microorganisms. The researchers highlighted a significant surge in the 21st century of this skin disease, particularly in developing countries.
Gut-skin axis
Industry experts underscore the importance of scientific support in the growing ingestible beauty market as lines between beauty, health and wellness continue to blur. An expanding body of research on the gut-skin axis helps build consumer awareness of the impact of probiotics or probiotic cultures on skin health.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that digestive and skin health supplement launches increased 20% globally from October 2018 to September 2023.
Riera comments: “L. sakei proBio65 is positioned to meet the demand for versatile health products. It is the only probiotic confirmed for topical and oral applications that addresses skin health for humans and pets.”
“L. sakei proBio65 differs from many probiotics because it remains effective in both live and heat-treated forms. This unique characteristic allows for its incorporation into various product forms, including oral supplements and topical applications, broadening its usage.”
“Its effectiveness across different age groups and its classification as a postbiotic distinguish it in the market as a versatile and scientifically validated option for skin health.”
The ingredient can be used in gummies, capsules, powders, topical creams and lotions.
Pet care and eye health applications
L. sakei proBio65 also has applications in pet care. The probiotic strain can be formulated in pet treat applications to address the “significant issue of AD in companion animals like dogs,” notes Riera.
“In addition to skin health, L. sakei proBio65 is explored for applications in beauty, immune boosting and eye health,” he continues. “Its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to modulate microbial populations make it appropriate for formulations aimed at immune health and eye conditions, considering the eyes as related to skin tissue.”
Riera highlights that ongoing research includes potential uses for the probiotic strain in eye drops, with an ongoing application for a Non-prescription Product Number in Canada.
“Additionally, we’re looking into how we can incorporate L. sakei proBio65 into gummies — being a postbiotic creates the possibility for combination with antimicrobial ingredients like plant extracts, as well as being suitable for products in liquid and gummy form.”
Expanding women’s health focus
Kaneka Probiotics is focusing on expanding its product range into women’s health, with a particular emphasis on menopause and infant health, says Riera.
“This strategic move responds to the growing demand for natural and effective health solutions in these areas, capitalizing on the company’s established research capabilities to innovate and meet specific health needs.”
“Alongside this, we’re developing precision probiotics by identifying strain-specific mechanisms of action to allow us to target specific health areas, such as menopause.”
By Jolanda van Hal