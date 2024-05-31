Sustainable “Sal-Vation”: Active Concepts on new natural alternative to salicylic acid
31 May 2024 --- Active Concepts launches ACB Sal-Vation, a sustainable alternative to salicylic acid derived from sugar beets and prunes, to address irritation and regulatory concerns over the traditional ingredient.
The supplier says the innovation is as efficacious as salicylic acid against acne and promotes skin health. Personal Care Insights connects with Morgan Drohan, technical marketing professional at Active Concepts, to discuss the product, its benefits and the sustainable farming practices behind it.
How did you decide to use sugar beets and prunes as the source for ACB Sal-Vation?
Drohan: Sugar beets are a natural source of succinic acid and prunes are a natural source of benzoic acid. With the researched skin care benefits of both organic acids, they seemed to combine all the well-known and loved efficacy of traditional salicylic acid, except without the potential for skin irritation. Additionally, it was an opportunity to shine a light on natural sourcing from botanicals that are not as talked about.
What are the key benefits of ACB Sal-Vation compared to traditional salicylic acid?
Drohan: ACB Sal-Vation harnesses the renowned cellular renewal power of traditional acids. Like salicylic acid, it effectively evens skin tone and texture, diminishes hyperpigmentation and sunspots and combats P. acnes bacteria that cause blemishes. However, unlike traditional salicylic acid, which can cause skin irritation, ACB Sal-Vation excels by significantly reducing erythema and irritation. This key difference sets our active ingredient apart, delivering all the benefits without the drawbacks.
How do you think ACB Sal-Vation will be received in markets with strict regulations on salicylic acid, such as Europe and Asia?
Drohan: I believe the European and Asian markets will finally feel their concerns have been addressed. As a global company, Active Concepts directly engages with these markets and understands their stringent salicylic acid regulations. ACB Sal-Vation offers these regions the renowned benefits of salicylic acid without regulatory stress, skin irritation or environmental impact. This innovative solution meets their needs while delivering confidence and sustainability.
Can you elaborate on sustainable farming practices for sourcing sugar beets and prunes?
Drohan: Active Concepts carefully chooses suppliers, as sustainability is a top priority. Our sugar beets are sustainably sourced from a family-owned farm in Northern Ohio, US, and another family-owned farm in Verona, Veneto, Italy. Our Northern Ohio sugar beet supplier practices regenerative farming, which involves techniques that create healthy soil for flavorful, nutritious crops. This method includes planting multi-species cover crops to enrich the soil and, therefore, reduce weed competition without chemicals. In Verona this family-owned farm is organic and does not use pesticides or harsh chemicals, ensuring a healthy output for consumers. As for our prune suppliers, our prunes come from Western California, US, and Laives, Alto, Italy, In California, this farm started in 1916, claiming they were using organic practices before “organic” was even a household term. Concerned with the growing use of chemicals in agriculture, they started utilizing compost and cover crops in a proud effort to grow healthier products. Additionally, this supplier sponsors local educational scholarships to empower young people in agriculture. Lastly, our Italian prune supplier proudly boasts many certifications, one of which is that their production is environmentally friendly and healthy.
What other natural alternatives are you exploring to replace traditional, more controversial skin care ingredients?
Drohan: Active Concepts is always exploring natural alternatives. Our company thrives in the rapidly evolving marketing environment by harnessing the latest technological advances to create novel products. Our ability to conceptualize, manufacture and locally supply raw materials differentiates us from the competition.
Sugar beets in headlines
We previously spoke with International Flavors & Fragrances about its Genencare OSMS range of osmolytes extracted from sugar beet by-products. An earlier study claimed to be the first to prove prebiotic sugar beet scFOS promotes skin microbiota.
By Venya Patel