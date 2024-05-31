Bormioli Luigi creates customizable glass jar for cosmetic packaging refills
31 May 2024 --- Bormioli Luigi launches Reverre, a refillable monomaterial glass jar. The patented solution, available in standard format or as a custom development, is suitable for various personalization solutions for beauty brands.
The company says it is “pushing the limits of eco-design” with Reverre. It has an inner glass cup that can facilitate refills. It is also airtight due to a plastic ring designed not to perturb the product’s recyclability and implements an offer of original caps for a standard 50 ml model.
Reverre is offered in two development options: the predeveloped catalog design can be personalized with decorations and embellishments and a made-to-measure concept.
Premium packaging
The company highlights the jar’s “premium appeal” and “extended lifespan.”
In the second scenario, Bormioli Luigi says “anything is possible.” Features of the jar can be altered, such as the glass shape and the size of the cup and cap. The teams at Bormioli Luigi will put in place the “appropriate industrial processes” and resolve the technical challenges linked to the design.
Reverre is designed to “stand the test of time.” Regarding decorations on the concept, options include the inside lacquer, hot stamping, engraving and sputtering. The company explains that the jar “plays in favor of product lines” with “premium” décor and design that allow brands to “provoke consumer loyalty.”
Bormioli Luigi will attend the Edition Spéciale by Luxe Pack trade show June 4–5 in Paris, France.
Eco-friendly beauty
CleanHub recently released a survey of 500 Americans examining the popular clean beauty movement. The results revealed consumer attitudes to sustainable cosmetics, beauty waste and key trends shaping markets in the third quarter of 2023.
The organization aims to end the “plastic problem” and explains that clean beauty refers to sustainable, safe and non-toxic cosmetic and skin care products. Consumers expect brands in this sector to be transparent about ingredients and commit to environmental responsibility.
In another push toward sustainable packing for the beauty industry, SK Chemicals introduced cosmetic containers that implement its Circular Recycle technologies and materials at China Beauty Expo 2024 in Shanghai from May 22–24.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck