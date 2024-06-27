Spate search data suggests innovative opportunities to target saggy skin and nose bumps
27 Jun 2024 --- Spate reports that search data indicates the top two fastest-growing concerns are saggy skin and nose bumps in the US.
Searches for “sagging skin” increased by 168.7% compared to last year. Some of the top searches surrounding the concern include at-home treatments for sagging jowls and the best treatment for sagging jowls. Jowls refer to sagging skin that develops along the lower jawline and chin.
Spate recommends that brands should consider releasing products specifically targeting this area, marketed as jowl treatments.
There is also a high interest in “the best non-surgical treatment for sagging neck and jowls,” indicating a market opportunity for non-invasive, at-home solutions. Beauty and cosmetics brands could capitalize on this demand for non-surgical, less invasive treatments.
Additionally, nose bumps are experiencing a 70.3% growth in searches compared to the previous year. Bumps is an umbrella term, as consumers are trying to identify the nature of these bumps, which is evident from search queries like “bumps on nose not acne,” “white bump inside of nose,” “red bumps on nose” and “bumps on nose not pimples.”
Spate says there is an opportunity for brands to educate consumers about the different types of nose bumps, whether they are related to acne or not. Brands can address this growing need by offering products and solutions that target various types of bumps, not just those caused by acne.
