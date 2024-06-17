Symrise and Spate see “significant shift” in sun care with special focus on Eastern beauty trends
17 Jun 2024 --- Spate and Symrise release a sun care report revealing the sector’s top trends and brands. The Top Rising Sun Care Trends Report shines a light on this year’s most popular product positionings and how Western countries should mimic Eastern successes.
The Spate dashboard analyzes over 20 billion search signals and over 60 million TikTok videos worldwide to answer questions for the beauty and wellness industry: What’s the next big trend? Who is owning the space? How to position the trend?
The report’s insights include a big move taking place in the sun care sector, given the current demand for US regulations to approve a wider scope of ingredients for better skin protection.
“I foresee a significant shift in the future of sun care due to limitations in the variety of sunscreens available in the US and increasing regulatory challenges,” says Brian Kolman, technical manager, Cosmetic Ingredients Division, Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients North America.
“As a response, there’s a rising trend in the demand for SPF boosters to enhance sun protection efficacy as a result of the growing awareness of the importance of broad-spectrum protection, encompassing both UVB and UVA rays,” he notes.
“This advancement reflects a commitment to providing comprehensive sun protection for healthier skin. Brands looking to support the consumer in the US should keep an eye on different boosters as regulations continue to change.”
Demand for beneficial sun care
Consumers are becoming more discerning in their sun care choices. Searches indicate they actively seek product formats and hybrid options accommodating their “complex lifestyles.”
“We’ve observed a rising trend in multifunctional and hybrid sun care products, as seen by the introduction of SPF-tinted moisturizers and hair sunscreen. New product launches are blending skin care benefits, such as vitamin C and niacinamide, typically found in serums or face creams, into sun care formulas,” Jennifer King, director of marketing, Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients North America.
“As a leader in actives, Symrise is well-positioned to support brands with this growing desire for sun care with benefits. This trend enables consumers to access comprehensive skin care solutions in single products, whether primers, bronzers, serums with SPF or lip oils with sun protection.”
Sun care trends ranked by increase:
- Mineral sunscreen +18.7K.
- Tinted sunscreen +9.7K.
- Chemical sunscreen +7.2K.
- Zinc sunscreen +7.0K.
- Sunscreen stick +5.7K.
Sun care trends ranked by year-over-year growth:
- Water-based sunscreen +243.6%.
- Sunscreen balm +33.2%.
- Chemical sunscreen +30.2%.
- Mineral sunscreen +27.3%.
- Sunscreen stick +26.7%.
Mineral versus chemical
Mineral sunscreen emerges as a seasonal trend, gaining momentum in searches during the warmer months in the US. Key concerns from consumers in this product field include sensitive skin, products for darker complexions and acne.
Spate believes brands should address these concerns when devising marketing strategies or innovating in the sunscreen sector.
“The growth in searches for mineral and chemical sunscreens shows that consumers are evaluating each format whether for efficacy, safety, or white cast, for example. Ultimately, the growth in both options highlights the overall interest in sunscreen for many reasons, which could include preventing skin damage but also for reducing the risk of skin cancer,” explains Kolman.
The machine intelligence platform explains that consumers are looking for more information on chemical sunscreens, mineral sunscreens and water-based sunscreens, meaning that brands should be more attentive toward educating consumers about available sun care options and the benefits of each formula.
The top brands searched alongside mineral sunscreen by volume in the US include Neutrogena, La Roche-Posay, and Sun Bum. Neutrogena and La Roche-Posay are also searched alongside chemical sunscreen, underscoring consumers’ education from these brands and their understanding of their product offerings.
Brands spotlight
The report named Beauty of Joseon, Innisfree and COSRX as the top sun care brands. This supports the impact of the K-beauty “craze” on US consumers. Spate encourages brands to look to the new technologies in sun care coming out of the East when innovating new solutions.
Sun care brands ranked by increase:
- La Roche-posay +32.8K.
- Beauty of Joseon +30.6K.
- Innisfree +8.7K.
- Eucerin +6.7K.
- Tocobo +6.1K.
Sun care brands ranked by year-over-year growth:
- Tocobo +420.6%.
- Alastin +105.0%.
- Summer Fridays +101.7%.
- Thank You Farmer +90.1%.
- Babo Botanicals +85.7%.
