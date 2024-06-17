Cosmetics Business 2024: Manjushree eyes circularity in cosmetic packaging amid push for availability outside India
17 Jun 2024 --- Sustainability and recyclability of materials are top of mind for personal care and beauty packaging companies, and many are exploring how they can reduce waste materials in their supply chains.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Manish Agarwal, business head of pumps and dispenser divisions at India-based Manjushree Technopack.
“Our company started about 45 years ago, and we are primarily focusing on the rigid plastic packaging space in India. We have 20 manufacturing sites, and we are present across all technologies in rigid plastic packaging, whether injection molding, injection blow molding, or extrusion blow molding,” Agarwal explains at the recent Cosmetic Business trade show held in Munich, Germany.
“These are the technologies we have in-house, and in terms of our offering of rigid plastic packaging, we offer products from containers and jars to preforms, caps and closures, pumps and dispensers.”
Expanding PCR capacity
The company recently entered the plastic post-consumer recycled (PCR) material market.
Agarwal says: “We have our own 6,000 metric tons PCR capacity, where we process the PPP recycle waste at our facility to comprehensively offer our customers the end-to-end requirements, from waste collection to PCR processing.”
He believes this can be used for a range of packaging products such as bottles, pumps, and caps.
Strides in sustainability
Agarwal tells us that Manjushree can “reduce waste materials as part of its latest commitment to sustainability” at its PCR manufacturing plant.
“We are also collaborating with brands regarding their requirement of using the PCR material to the level of 30% or 40% annually in terms of packaging requirements.”
“This all helps us meet these sustainability needs, not only the PCR material per se,” he addresses.
“We have recently ventured into the space of recyclability and rolled out an all-plastic pump so that the pump can be recycled as a whole rather than containing metal or glass parts,” Agarwal continues. “The pump is made entirely out of plastic. It can be recycled immediately.”
Meanwhile, in other areas of sustainability, Manjushree is reducing its overall carbon footprint, as well as plastic sustainability and related environmental sustainability. It focuses on the fact that “almost 60% of the power that we consume is from solar, wind, and all these sources,” concludes Agarwal.
Quadpack also showcased its latest dispensing systems for cosmetics and the different packing types it recently launched within the category at the Cosmetic Business trade show.
Berry Global highlighted its circular packaging solutions, focusing on post-consumer PCR materials. Distribution partnerships spanning Europe and Asia also came into focus as Grolman discussed its recent distribution partnership with Japanese manufacturer Taiyo Kagaku.
By Elizabeth Green with reporting from Anita Sharma at Cosmetics Business 2024 in Munich, Germany