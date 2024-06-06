Cosmetic Business 2024 live: Grolman grows Asia-Europe reach with green surfactants
06 Jun 2024 --- Grolman discusses its recent distribution partnership with Japanese manufacturer Taiyo Kagaku and its sustainability views at Cosmetic Business in Munich, Germany.
Personal Care Insights meets Carolina Mutton, technical sales manager at Grolman, on the show floor.
“Taiyo produces a lot of polyglycerol esters for the food market. However, it has a small participation in the cosmetics business and we would like to increase its sales in Europe as it is already very well established in Asia,” says Mutton.
“That is why they chose us as a partner for most European countries.” This is important to Mutton as “European markets are looking for more sustainable and natural alternatives, and Taiyo has these kinds of products.”
Taiyo develops advanced cosmetic additives, and the collaboration means its products will be available across Europe, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, the UK, Ireland, France, Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey and Greece.
Taiyo Kagaku
The Japanese company carries a range of surfactants, with over 50 types of polyglycerol fatty acid esters. According to Grolman, the ingredients are polyethylene glycol-free, “offering superior stability, reduced skin irritation and an enhanced sensory experience.”
Taiyo offers non-ionic surfactants, such as glycerin derivatives based on food additives.
Main applications include cleansing agents, leave-on cosmetics, shampoo and general cosmetics and toiletries.
Multifunctional and sustainable
Mutton underscores the importance of having a dual, multifunctional and sustainable profile. “Let’s say that is what Taiyo has, and that is what Europe wants.” She adds: “One of our goals is to be more sustainable, so it’s a perfect fit between Taiyo and our company.”
Speaking on what drives Grolman’s sustainability approach, Mutton questions: “What are we going to leave to our kids in the future?” She adds that the company has strict and established roles and goals to reach net zero in a few years.
By Venya Patel, with live reporting from Anita Sharma at Cosmetic Business 2024