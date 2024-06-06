Dionis unveils microbiome-boosting goat milk facial collection
06 Jun 2024 --- Dionis Goat Milk Skincare is expanding its portfolio with the launch of its Core Collection for the face. Consistent with its existing product range, the category’s foundational launch will include the brand’s “hero” ingredient, goat milk, in each formulation.
The products are designed to help preserve the skin’s microbiome, which is deemed a critical aspect of healthy-looking skin, with “ultimate moisture” and anti-aging benefits.
Dionis Goat Milk Skincare’s three facial products are intended to be used together to nourish, smooth and hydrate the skin. The Core Collection consists of three “result-driven” products made for all skin types, providing vitamins and minerals to the skin for a “long-lasting glow.”
“At Dionis, we prioritize quality and efficacy in every product launch. Our commitment to delivering skin care solutions that harness the natural power of goat milk and combine it with cutting-edge formulations for results that you can see, and feel is something I’m passionate about,” says Karen Minsky, president of Dionis Goat Milk Skincare.
Breaking down a hero ingredient
Dionis claims goat milk naturally contains vitamins A, C, D, E and B complex, lipids and triglycerides, preserving the skin’s microbiome and helping to maintain moisture and suppleness.
The brand’s new range features the Hydromilk 24/7 Moisturizer, which is formulated to help balance the skin’s microbiome while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is also intended to improve the skin’s firmness, elasticity and radiance.
Next in the range is the “fine lines and wrinkle-reducing” Anti-Wrinkle Cream, which is formulated with goat milk and collagen-boosting Matrixyl 3000.
Meanwhile, the Purifying Cleanser is designed to detoxify and balance oily skin and minimize the appearance of pores and clear impurities with the probiotics naturally found in goat milk and kaolin clay that are gentle on the skin.
Available in full and travel sizes, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare facial products are packaged sustainably. The dermatologist-tested line is also “cruelty-free with clean ingredients,” free of parabens and safe for sensitive skin.
“Because humans share the same pH as goats, goat milk is the ultimate ingredient to moisturize dry and sensitive skin,” highlights Dionis.
Advancing circularity
Dionis also partners with How2Recycle, a program dedicated to getting materials in the recycling bin with labels that provide “consistent and transparent” on-pack disposal information to consumers in the US and Canada.
In other developments, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare introduced a new “super-size” 16.9-ounce refillable lotion pouch across its lotion options last April. At the time of publishing, Minsky told Personal Care Insights that the demand for goat milk-based skin care has evolved “tremendously” and is estimated to be a US$5 billion market by 2025.
