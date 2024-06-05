L’Oréal Paris launches automated hair coloring device backed by 29 patents
05 Jun 2024 --- L’Oréal Paris unveils its latest breakthrough, Colorsonic. Developed and incubated for ten years by L’Oréal Paris, Colorsonic is a “first-of-its-kind” at-home hair color device designed for “all hair types, lengths and textures” with over 29 patents.
The device automatically mixes dye and developer in a “perfect ratio” to deliver “long-lasting” color results with the press of a button.
Mimicking the motion of hair brushing, Colorsonic parts and saturates each hair strand and distributes color evenly, including in hard-to-reach areas like the back of the head. The bristles move 300 times per minute and adjust their speed to perfectly deposit the right amount of formula for all hair types.
In five minutes, users can achieve root-to-tip coloration. When the device is used with the L’Oréal Paris after-color conditioner, Colorsonic promises “beautiful, high-shine” color results and provides “long-lasting, 100% gray coverage, with up to two times less breakage” compared to uncolored hair.
Multi-usage color cartridge
Alongside the device comes L’Oréal Paris’ first multi-usage hair color cartridge, which offers up to three applications per cartridge (one full hair coloring or up to three root touch-ups).
This eliminates the need for separate single-use plastic dye and developer bottles and replaces single-use gloves with reusable gloves, which are included in the device box.
Colorsonic’s 20-shade palette is free of ammonia, silicones, parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth sulfate and phthalates.
“What has remained consistent since L’Oréal invented permanent hair color more than 100 years ago is our dedication to high-performance, research-backed innovation for superior performance,” says Ali Goldstein, president of L’Oréal Paris USA.
“Colorsonic is a true game-changer for the category, bringing cutting-edge technology to hair color, and is a testament to L’Oréal Paris’ unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality results in the comfort of your own home.”
In terms of sustainability, Colorsonic claims its cartridge uses less plastic per application than traditional box hair color.
The Colorsonic website serves as an educational resource for consumers. It will feature a shade quiz to help people find their perfect shade, along with step-by-step video tutorials, articles and colorists on call who can help with any coloring questions.
L’Oréal Paris partnered with crowdfunding platform Kickstarter last month to engage with early tech adopters and give them early access to Colorsonic. The device quickly sold out within a few days.
The beauty giant previously launched Coloright, an AI-powered technology that allows individuals to try on various hair dyes virtually.
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer