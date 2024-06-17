Nivea India hits milestone transforming 65 metric tons of multilayer plastic
17 Jun 2024 --- Nivea India’s eco-initiative reaches a milestone in its four and a half years of implementation — recycling 65 metric tons of multilayer plastic (MLP). The company says the effort conserved 1,755 cubic meters of water and offset 358 metric tons of CO2 emissions.
The initiative also reportedly created 1,000 job opportunities in the region.
“After careful planning and collaboration with our partner agencies, we are thrilled to witness the impactful outcomes of our efforts. This initiative not only champions environmental sustainability but also significantly enhances the operational efficiency of our distributors,” says Neha Parekh, supply chain director at Nivea India.
“Our Care Beyond Skin global program exemplifies our dedication to making sustainable contributions to society, people and the environment. The project truly reflects our core values, blending safety, quality and sustainability for our local distributors, and resulting in a positive transformation across the nation.”
Sweeping initiative
The skin care leader launched its environmental initiative in 2021, targeting a significant reduction in plastic waste and an enhancement of quality infrastructure within its 57 distributor networks.
The primary focus was on MLP, known for its challenging recyclability.
The brand adopted a comprehensive approach, meticulously segregating, cleaning and processing plastic waste at a specialized facility. This recycled plastic was made into eco-friendly sheets, effectively substituting traditional wooden panels.
These eco-sheets were then crafted into durable store units and distributed to key suppliers across 39 cities including key metros — Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and towns Trivandrum, Nagpur, Nashik, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Rajkot, Guwahati and Siliguri among others.
Nivea India applied several initiatives to enhance quality control within its distributor network. These included video-based training for distributors, closed racks made from recycled plastic for secure and clean product storage, colored crates for damaged and expired stock segregation.
“After installing the new storage units provided by NIVEA, we’ve seen a remarkable improvement in our space management. The quality of the racks is top-notch,” comments a local Nivea distributor.
“Having worked with numerous companies and brands, none have shown such a dedicated customer orientation throughout the entire process”, remarked a satisfied distributor from Jaipur.