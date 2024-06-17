“Not just about reading textbooks”: New Minnesota law demands diversity for cosmetology hair training
17 Jun 2024 --- The US state of Minnesota requires the Cosmetology State Board licensing to include training and testing on all hair types and textures. The North Star State is now the third in the country to mandate education on all hair types to earn a cosmetology license.
Signed into law by Governor Tim Walz, the original legislation was sponsored by Minnesota state senator Bobby Joe Champion, representative Esther Agbaje and the Professional Beauty Association in conjunction with the Texture Education Collective (TEC), founded by Aveda, DevaCurl, L’Oréal USA and Neill Corporation (owner of Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes).
“This legislation marks a significant milestone for the TEC. Getting bills signed in three states in under six months is a huge feat, demonstrating the growing momentum and systemic change to achieve greater equity in the beauty industry,” says Myra Reddy, government affairs director, Professional Beauty Association.
“We congratulate the Minnesota legislators on this important progress and encourage other states to follow suit, driving greater equity in education for stylists and consumers alike.”
Hair “victory”
According to Pivot Point, 65% of people in the US have textured hair, a statistic the TEC uses to highlight the importance of equipping stylists with the skills needed to provide comprehensive texture care services.
“The world is increasingly diverse, making it crucial for the beauty industry to adapt and meet the needs of all clients,” writes the collective.
Some say hair discrimination — where textured hair and Black-associated hairstyles are perceived negatively and not offered the same amount of care — permeates the hair industry in the US and worldwide. According to Dove, 66% of Black girls in majority-white schools in the US report experiencing hair discrimination compared to 45% of Black girls in all school environments.
“This Minnesota law is not just about reading textbooks. Practical application and understanding the nuances of different hair types are essential,” says Valencia Montgomery Johnson, cosmetology educator at Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes Minneapolis, who testified before the State Senate to support the new law.
“I applaud the legislators and the advocates who championed this bill. Minnesota’s melting pot of cultures deserves a beauty industry that reflects its diversity. This is a victory for stylists, clients, and the future of our profession.”
Louisiana enacted a similar mandate in November 2021. The TEC was then founded and helped to champion the passing of New York’s texture education legislation in November 2023, followed by Minnesota and Connecticut.
The TEC encourages American dwellers to sign a petition advocating for textured hair to be included in cosmetology testing standards.
By Sabine Waldeck