Syensqo cleans detergent formulations with biodegradable opacifier
Syensqo has launched Miracare Biopacify, a natural, biodegradable opacifier developed to replace synthetic styrene acrylates in liquid laundry detergents and other home-care solutions.
The ingredient comes amid the EU’s upcoming restrictions on intentionally added microplastics in products such as cleaning agents, cosmetics, and detergents, which will take effect in 2027. These restrictions are due to the environmental pollution that microplastics cause.
Opacifiers are ingredients that give formulations a creamy or opaque appearance. They are commonly made from styrene acrylates, which, due to their synthetic, non-biodegradable nature, are classified as microplastics.
Syensqo’s opacifier aligns with the EU’s incoming objective without sacrificing the visual quality and formulation stability that consumers and manufacturers expect.
“Our aim is to provide new home care options that offer superior performance while complying with stringent regulations and commitments for more environmentally friendly products,” says Max Chabert, global marketing manager for Home Care at Syensqo.
Cleaner formulations
Miracare Biopacify offers a plant-based alternative with a Renewable Carbon Index of over 90%, making the majority of its carbon content derived from renewable sources.
The ingredient is readily biodegradable and works to create a rich, uniform appearance in formulations. It supports product texture and helps mask ingredient separation.
Beyond liquid laundry detergents, Synesqo says the ingredient is suitable for a broader range of home care formats, including unit doses.
Miracare Biopacify is stable in formulations containing solvents, such as those found in detergent pouches, which the chemicals and ingredients company says differentiates it from other natural or bio-based alternatives. Solvents can challenge formulation stability, especially for ingredients not derived from petroleum-based sources.
Synesqo recently opened a microbiology lab in Lyon, France, to support the development of “next-generation solutions” and strengthen its R&D capabilities in sustainable chemistry.
Conscious innovation
As the EU’s microplastic regulation looms, multiple brands are innovating ingredients and formulations to phase out their petrochemical dependency.
Earlier this year, Danish biotechnology start-up Cellugy and skin care company Bioli launched a biodegradable, biofabricated, fossil-free ingredient that offers an environmentally conscious alternative to petrochemical ingredients.
Regulatory and consumer awareness have also driven Future Origins and Kao Corporation to enter a multi-year purchase agreement for a bio-engineered palm oil alternative, NALO. The ingredient aims to replace commonly used fatty acids in surfactants, which are used for formulating detergents, soaps, and cosmetics.