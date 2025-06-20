Beyond The Headlines: ELC on Amazon Canada, Givaudan donates to Switzerland
This week in personal care news, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) launched on Amazon Canada’s beauty division. After a glacier landslide, Givaudan donated over US$60,000 to Blatten, Switzerland. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced its water respiration project in Mexico to reduce use across production and consumption.
Business news
ELC announced the launch of its flagship brand, Estée Lauder, on Amazon’s e-commerce beauty store in Canada. The move enables consumers across Canada to purchase skin care, fragrances, and makeup from the beauty giant at the “convenience of Amazon.” The launch on Canadian Amazon follows the US launch on the platform last year.
Syensqo introduced its first “state-of-the-art” microbiology lab in Lyon, France. Beyond microbiology, the lab will also focus on ecotoxicology and biotechnology, allowing a faster response process to consumer demands, product time-to-market, and testing efficiencies. The lab will develop biodegradable personal care solutions using machine learning and advanced capabilities. The company said the lab’s construction reduced 35% use of net power consumption and a 36% decrease in CO2 emissions.
Social responsibility
Givaudan donated CHF 50,000 (US$61,200) through its humanitarian fund to support Blatten, Switzerland, which was affected by a large landslide on May 28 this year. Because of the collapse of Birch Glacier, much of the village was buried, which caused devastating effects. The fund gives financial support to communities in need affected by natural disasters, conflicts, or pandemics where the company operates.
P&G announced its support for water restoration projects in Mexico. The initiative involves reducing water use in business operations, responding to water innovations through partnerships and innovations, and restoring water in 18 water-stressed areas globally. The company acknowledges that water is essential for the production and consumption of its products, which are used by billions of people daily. It says it continues to take steps to improve the management and restoration of freshwater resources.
Product launches
K18 Biomimetic Hairwash launched its dry shampoo Airwash, alongside a campaign with the brand’s ambassador, Simone Bells. The product is aimed at active lifestyles, reducing sweat, oils, and odors, and leaving the scalp and hair clean after a workout. Airwash is formulated with biotech-derived microalgae from the Mediterranean and translucent microbeads. The company says the product creates a solution for the scalp to stay clean without using water, fragrances, or regular shampoo.
O Positive launched a probiotic pH-balanced cleanser suitable for the whole body, including the vulva. The Uro pH-Balanced Probiotic Wash is science-backed, designed for sensitive skin, and includes a mix of pre-, pro-, and post-biotics. The company argued that most body wash cleansers on the market often contain harsh ingredients unsuitable for the vulva. Yet, millions of women use it in the genital area, usually unaware that it may disrupt the natural pH balance and cause irritation and odor. The wash from O Positive is dermatologically tested and supports the vulva’s natural balance.
The Popsicle brand, owned by Unilever, unveiled its Popsicle Pouts lip oils, a product line inspired by popsicle-stained lips. The lip oils come in the flavors OMG Orange, Cheeky Cherry, and Groovy Grape, inspired by the original Popsicle ice pop flavors. The result is a sheer gloss, imitating the look of swiping the popsicle across the lips.
Tarte Cosmetics teamed up with Dunkin Donuts for a limited-edition lip collection, inspired by Dunkin’s donut flavors. The product line features three products with marajuca. First, a transfer-proof lip tint with blushing effects, in shades inspired by guava. The second product is a shimmery lip gloss with plumping effects. Lastly, in the product line, is a lip melt mask — a baby-pink lip balm for day and overnight use.
Nyx Professional Makeup partnered with Paris Hilton and Saweetie for the campaign “If You Nyx,” celebrating the cosmetic brand’s professional quality and accessibility. The campaign includes the celebrities starring in cosmetic sketch videos, aiming to educate consumers to seek quality beauty products. The videos are currently featured on digital channels, billboards, and retail stores.