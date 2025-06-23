Unilever partners with South African start-up for automated refill store
Sonke, a South Africa refill start-up, has launched an automated refill store to dispense Unilever products in Johannesburg. The Skubu store aims to drive a circular personal care packaging economy by facilitating refill consumption and behavioral change.
The store was launched in collaboration with Transform, an impact accelerator led by Unilever, the UK Government’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development, and Ernst & Young (EY).
Eben de Jongh, founder and managing director at Sonke, says: “For a refill model to scale, it must be accessible, affordable, and responsive to the communities it serves. Our collaboration with Transform in launching Skubu is critical in our journey to reach this goal.”
“By combining technology with onsite support from our ambassadors, we can respond to consumer needs in real-time, building a refill model that is approachable and fits into everyday life.”
Sonke is testing the viability of the refill model and will dispense Unilever brands, including Sunlight and Handy Andy. In the store, customers can refill their containers at bulk prices, removing the need for single-use plastic and providing shoppers with savings of up to 60%, according to Unilever.
Refill options
Trained workers at the store will help customers when using the refill machines.
The store is also equipped with Internet of Things-based technology, which provides live sales tracking, automated replenishment alerts, and real-time stock monitoring.
Angela Kow, Transform plastics lead at Unilever, says: “Not only is Sonke’s store opening a major milestone for the enterprise, but it is also an important step for Transform. We’re proud to help pioneering enterprises like Sonke scale refillable packaging models.”
“To do this, we need continued cross-industry collaboration and investment in inclusive infrastructure to help these enterprises thrive.”
By combining investment, practical experience, resources, and networks, Transform aims to fund enterprises developing refill business models in Africa and Asia.
In addition, Sonke aims to make refills convenient and approachable, normalizing the refill culture in local communities.
In acknowledgment of World Refill Day last week, Packaging Insights spoke with Celine Deschamps, program lead at City to Sea, about the current growth of refillable packaging in the UK.
Meanwhile, L’Oréal Groupe launched the #JoinTheRefillMovement campaign on this year’s World Refill Day to encourage consumers to purchase refillable packaging options.