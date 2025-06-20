Gattefossé and Ambiotis anti-aging research to support natural regenerative functions
Gattefossé and Ambiotis have partnered to study how deregulated lipid mediators contribute to skin aging. The companies aim to translate their findings into novel skin care ingredients and formulations that work with the body’s systems to maintain skin health over time, offering a biological route to healthy aging, tapping into the longevity trend.
The research focuses on specialized pro-resolving lipids and how shifts in these compounds may disrupt skin homeostasis, leading to visible signs of aging.
The collaboration builds on the growing scientific consensus that skin aging stems from a “deeper, silent imbalance” at the cellular level rather than solely from external factors. This imbalance affects the skin’s ability to regenerate and defend itself, triggering inflammation and tissue degradation at a cellular level.
According to Marc Dubourdeau, CEO of Ambiotis, these lipids are key to restoring skin balance: “Encouraging the increased synthesis of these lipids is tantamount to reinforcing the skin’s own beneficial mechanisms, helping to prevent aging and preserve the skin’s vitality.”
By mapping molecular changes, Gattefossé and Ambiotis hope to create cosmetic ingredients that encourage the skin to produce more of its own pro-resolving lipids.
Nicolas Bechetoille, head of skin biology research at Gattefossé, says the approach moves beyond conventional anti-aging tactics.
“It is becoming essential to rethink cosmetic intervention through the lens of a more integrative anti-aging approach. The tissue integrity of the skin can no longer be viewed solely in terms of the balance between synthesis and degradation of extracellular matrix components,” he explains.
“Targeting pro-resolving bioactive lipids is now a key strategy to preserve skin health and effectively combat aging within a holistic healthy aging framework.”
Empowering the skin
By studying how pro-resolving lipids interact with key immune and structural cells in the skin, the research could uncover new anti-aging pathways.
Rather than focusing solely on stimulating collagen or elastin production, the companies work to support the skin’s natural ability to maintain internal balance and structural integrity.
The core of the research centers on the interaction between pro-resolving lipids, macrophages, and fibroblasts. Macrophages act as immune sentinels, while fibroblasts build and maintain the extracellular matrix.
In aged skin, the researchers found that alterations in lipid levels disrupt this communication, pushing fibroblasts into a state where they produce inflammatory enzymes that break down skin tissue.
This leads the skin to release more enzymes that break down its structure, causing faster aging and visible damage.
Personal Care Insights recently reported on the growing longevity trend spotlighted at In-cosmetics Global 2025, where Givaudan, BASF, and Vytrus Biotech presented active ingredients designed to support healthy aging from a cellular level.
Nuturn also recently unveiled a clinically backed ingredient targeting the root causes of aging by supporting the skin’s natural regenerative functions.