In-cosmetics Global 2025: Longevity trend inspires holistic beauty and anti-aging innovation
Cosmetics formulators are constantly looking for solutions to combat aging, but the beauty industry has a new hot word to signify an all-encompassing approach: “longevity.” The longevity trend tackles anti-aging from a holistic perspective, supporting the youthful appearances consumers desire at a cellular level all the way to emotional well-being.
Last week at In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Givaudan, BASF, and Vytrus Biotech highlighted solutions all catering to this new way of tackling an aging appearance.
“We hear a lot about longevity, and this trend, if you look at the Google search, has been exploding since COVID. Why? Because people understand that they want to live longer and healthier,” Fabrice Lefevre, marketing and innovation director at Givaudan, told Personal Care Insights on the trade show floor.
Old problem, new solutions
Givaudan revealed two innovations targeting the longevity trend: PrimalHyal UltraReverse and Evernityl.
PrimalHyal UltraReverse is “the smallest hyaluronic acid ever,” designed to penetrate skin cells on a DNA level. It aims to tackle aging at the source to achieve skin longevity.
“We bring the smallest hyaluronic acid and the most sustainable one to the market. The size of the hyaluronic acid is significant since it allows the ingredient to get into cells and acts on four of the primary root causes of aging,” said Lefevre.
“It protects your genome, regulates the expression of your genome with epigenetics, protects your chromosomes, and activates detoxification within your cell.”
Lefevre reports that 94% of consumers “love hyaluronic acid” and associate it with efficacy. Givaudan’s hyaluronic acid is obtained through high-precision fermentation and limits cryptic transcription.
To explain cryptic transcription, Lefevre paints the image of a kid reading a book, but the commas and periods disappear as the book goes on, making the information the child is reading hard to comprehend.
“That’s exactly what’s happening in your cell. If you don’t have the right configuration, called DNA methylation, then your DNA is read, but giving wrong information to your cells, which can ultimately lead to cell aging or cell death.”
“PrimalHyal UltraReverse reverses this process and avoids this wrong information reading. We’ve been clinically testing this product on a set of volunteers, and we could demonstrate by analyzing the images that some of them were gaining six years of beauty into 56 days of usage.”
Givaudan’s other longevity ingredient, Evernityl, is an algae extract acting on a new aging pathway. The company’s R&D team investigated microbes at the skin’s surface that produce tiny molecules that contribute to aging, called porphyrins.
The algae extract prevents the microbes from producing the porphyrins and eliminates existing porphyrins in the skin.
“If you use it early enough, you will prevent the appearance of brown spots and wrinkles. But if you’re older, you can use it as a curative action to remove existing age spots and wrinkles,” explained Lefevre.
Longevity inside and out
At In-cosmetics Global 2025, Boris Gaspar, head of market development for Personal Care EMEA at BASF, told us he attributes the emergence of the longevity trend to humans living longer.
“We all know the population is aging, and as consumers get older, their behavior and needs change. The beauty industry is reacting to these shifts and changes in their needs.”
Anti-aging could imply a battle between the user and the product. However, longevity is more in tune with the graceful aging trend, working holistically with the body and its indications of growing older.
“Consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that cater to a holistic view of their well-being, not only on the physical part, but also taking into consideration their emotions, feelings, and then, of course, sustainability and planetary well-being,” said Gaspar.
“This shift will also open up opportunities for the industry to come up with new innovations and tackle this holistic request for well-being.”
BASF presented its Longevity Ecosystem at the trade show, building on the company’s Beyond Beauty principle. With the ecosystem, the company aims to promote a synergistic relationship between lifelong self-care and eco-conscious stewardship. It highlighted innovations in its portfolio that key into longevity: Verdessence Maize, Lamesoft OP Plus, and Oximony.
“Although longevity, as the world may suggest, is about prolonging life, it’s much more than just prolonging life, and much more about the quality of life. That’s why we have created the Longevity Ecosystem, where we focus on the principles of ‘do well, feel well, and age well,’” said Gaspar.
BASF’s head of market development added that emotional well-being will be increasingly crucial in longevity, leading beauty care producers to evaluate how consumers interact with their products — not only on a physical level but also on an emotional level.
To target this market opportunity, BASF created MindMotion, a tool for measuring a product’s emotional impact.
“Using techniques to measure brain activity, EEG (electroencephalogram), or facial expression measurements, evaluate the interaction between the consumer and the product on a much more emotional basis, in contrast to standard approaches. Usually, we measure performance through conscious and physical interaction, but now we can bring it to more subconscious and emotional levels,” explained Gaspar.
Cellular and skin health
Meanwhile, Vytrus Biotech showcased Clarivine as a solution for skin longevity at In-cosmetics Global 2025. Clarivine is an active ingredient sourced from the stem cells of grapevines.
“We address two trends: skin longevity and ‘glass skin.’ Here we combine those two trends in one single active, which stimulates and improves cellular longevity,” Alejandro Guirado, marketing manager at Vytrus Biotech, told us.
“What we do here is go deep into the skin and see how we can improve several longevity markers, addressing the boosting of autophagy.”
Clarivine increases the protection of telomeres, structures made from DNA sequences and proteins found at the ends of chromosomes. Telomeres shorten with age due to cell division, and when they get too short, the cell can no longer divide, becoming inactive or dying.
Therefore, an ingredient protecting telomeres increases skin longevity at a cellular level.