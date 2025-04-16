Seppic launches triple active ingredient from reishi mushroom
Seppic has launched Ganocalm, an ingredient based on a mushroom extract that provides immediate comfort for dryness, redness, and stinging sensations. The ingredient aims to meet the growing demand for skin care targeting sensitive skin.
The botanical extract comes from reishi, (Ganoderma Lucidum) a mushroom originally from China that is used in traditional Asian medicine.
The ingredient is intended for face care formulations and sensitive skin applications. It is vegan, halal-certified, China-compliant, and COSMOS-approved.
Triple action
Seppic says Ganocalm at a 1% concentration immediately targets dry, red, and painful skin when compared to a placebo.
Five minutes after application, the ingredient modulates the activation of sensory receptors and reduces stinging by 15.6 times compared to a placebo. After one hour, it limits inflammation and reduces redness by 2.5 times.
According to the company, the skin barrier is strengthened after an hour, and skin hydration is increased by 1.3 times.
“Thanks to its triple action, Ganocalm meets the needs of consumers looking for a natural and effective solution to bring immediate soothing benefits,” says Céline Hanani, product manager of beauty care at Seppic.
Plant compounds
Ganocalm is rich in three molecules — polyphenols, triterpenes, and polysaccharides.
Polyphenols were recently highlighted in a study as the most popular among plant organic substances in cosmetics due to their anti-allergic, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. These attributes make them suitable for sensitive or damaged skin.
We previously reported on mushrooms being increasingly incorporated into cosmetics, positioning reishi in the spotlight due to its benefits for dry skin. It contains beta-glucans, which calm dry and itchy skin. It also taps into the growing trend of neurocosmetics, as the skin and brain communicate continuously via neural, hormonal, and immune pathways.
At this year’s In-cosmetics Global 2025 in the Netherlands, Seppic introduced six movie-inspired personal care formulations, using different textures and colors for hair, skin care, and nutricosmetic products.
“Our formulas draw their inspiration from these worlds, from the blockbusters that have left their mark on history to the enchanting universes that make us dream,” Marine Pasquier, market and digital manager at Beauty Care Seppic, told Personal Care Insights.