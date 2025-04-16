Kenvue reveals baby skin care that improves parental relationship
Kenvue has presented three clinical studies on infant skin health with findings that span care for newborns, sensitive skin, and eczema. The research suggests that specific skin care routines, particularly those containing oat-derived products, can help improve babies’ skin barriers, reduce dryness and irritation, and, in some cases, support parent-infant bonding.
Karina Ribeiro, global head of R&D, Essential Health at Kenvue, says the company is showcasing findings from its latest studies to “advance the science of skin care for the tiniest patients.”
The study findings were presented at the 15th World Congress of Pediatric Dermatology (WCPD 2025) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Maintaining baby’s biome
Maintaining microbiome balance is crucial for developing a healthy skin barrier and immune response in early life. Newborn babies’ skin is particularly vulnerable to dryness, irritation, and barrier damage as it is still developing.
In Kenvue’s clinical study, 53 newborns aged 0–28 days with diverse skin tones (Fitzpatrick scale I–V) followed a four-week skin care routine using a non-drying, gentle wash thrice weekly and a moisturizing lotion applied daily.
The assessments showed statistically significant improvements in dryness, irritation, overall skin appearance, and skin pH.
According to the company, the routine did not negatively impact the newborns’ skin microbiome.
An additional microbial richness and diversity analysis found no noteworthy change compared to the baseline, which the researchers interpreted as a sign of the products’ gentleness.
Parents reported noticeable benefits in their own experience and their baby’s mood. Their feedback indicated that the bathing and moisturizing routine encouraged “sensorial engagement” between them and their child, contributing to a sense of bonding.
Kenvue says this emotional dimension of skin care is often underexplored but can have lasting developmental value in babies.
Easing eczema
Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, affects up to 30% of children and can lead to dry, scaly lesions, severe itching, and emotional distress.
Kenvue’s second study examined the effects of a skin care routine on 29 babies and young children aged three months to six years with mild to moderate eczema. The routine included a gentle, non-drying wash used at least thrice weekly and a 1% colloidal oatmeal moisturizing cream applied twice daily.
According to the company, the results showed significant improvement early on. The Eczema Area Severity Index and Atopic Dermatitis Severity Index scores showed improvement from the first day of product use.
Skin hydration and barrier function improved across lesional and non-lesional sites, and visual symptoms such as redness and dryness vanished over the four-week study.
The study notes that, beyond physical improvements, the skin care routine also positively influenced the quality of life. Parents observed that their babies appeared more comfortable and content as eczema symptoms eased. These emotional benefits were reflected in better sleep, reduced fussiness, and improved mood.
With this study, Kenvue highlights the interconnectedness of dermatological and psychological care in early childhood.
Balm for hydration and protection
The third study investigated the moisturizing efficacy of three product types: a thick, emollient-rich balm with oat, a lotion, and a cream. While the study involved 58 adult women with dry skin (aged 18–65), Kenvue claims the findings offer insight into how emollient-rich products could be used for infants.
The researchers measured hydration and skin barrier function over 48 hours after the patients applied the products once.
All three formulations delivered statistically significant improvements in hydration, but the balm outperformed the others. Compared to the lotion, the balm provided up to seven times more moisturization, and compared to the cream, it doubled the hydration effect.
Additionally, the balm showed more remarkable improvement in reducing trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL), which the researchers say suggests stronger skin barrier support.
Although there was no significant difference in TEWL between the balm and the cream, the researchers dubbed the balm as the most effective formulation.
The study suggests that while balms are thicker and less cosmetically elegant, they may offer more skin protection and longer-lasting benefits for infants with dry or sensitive skin.