TK Maxx recalls beauty products due to electrical shock hazard and allergy risk
UK retailer TK Maxx has recalled a steamer cap as it may cause electric shocks and a fragrance that does not align with European Commission safety standards and may cause an allergic reaction. The company urges consumers who purchased either product to stop using it immediately and return to any branch for a full refund.
Eclat Cosmetic’s steamer cap was recalled after its UK plug was found to be unsafe, with a safety issue that could cause an electrical shock or a fire.
The device was also sold in TK Maxx’s Homesense stores, which followed with the recall. “The fuse inside the plug does not meet required safety standards,” says TK Maxx.
The fragrance Byblos Blu Happy Hour Eau de Toilette contains hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxyaldehyde, also known as HICC or Lyral. The EU Commission has prohibited the use of this synthetic ingredient in cosmetics due to its risk of causing allergic reactions.
The retailer has urged consumers of both products to “stop using it immediately” and return the product to any TK Maxx store.
Personal Care Insights contacted TK Maxx for further comments but has not yet received a reply.
Toxic fragrances
the most frequently notified product category posing health risks.” The European Commission previously found chemicals to be the most reported risk, followed by injury and choking hazards.Cosmetics have been claimed as “
The hair steamer cap has been classified as a hazard, while the fragrance is classified as a risk. A hazard is defined as the potential to cause injury, while risk is defined as the probability of harm.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on EU member states issuing safety alerts for dangerous chemicals in ingredients, one of which was hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, as perfumes containing the synthetic fragrance are rejected in European countries due to its chemical risk.