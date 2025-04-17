Scientific trial backs Usana’s Resurfacing Serum in delivering rapid results
Usana Health Sciences’ own clinical trial has found its Celavive Resurfacing Serum to be well-tolerated and improve the skin’s appearance within two weeks.
The US-based company delivering science-backed cellular nutrition and wellness solutions says the serum has been formulated to “help skin feel smoother and more glowing on application.” Additionally, it claims to improve skin health and offer anti-aging benefits after long-term use, reducing dark spots and redness and improving fine lines and wrinkles.
Celavive is Usana’s premium skin care line, developed to complement its nutritional supplements and support the skin’s natural renewal mechanism. The products feature science-backed formulations using Usana’s InCelligence Technology — a process powered by key nutrients and phytonutrients that help to optimize long-term cellular skin health and function.
Clinically backed results
The serum was tested on 33 women with mild to moderate skin concerns, aged 39–65, with an average age of 56. The company reports that users also spanned a range of skin colors and ethnicities underscoring the product’s efficacy across different skin types.
Clinical skin measurements were conducted at baseline, and then after two, four, eight, and 12 weeks of product use to assess changes in skin condition objectively. The measurements were complemented by a self-assessment questionnaire answered at the end of the trial, which allowed participants to evaluate perceived skin improvements throughout the study.
The study reported significant improvements in skin health after using the serum, with participants observing visible results within four weeks. Over the 12-week course, 81.8% of users reported it was the “best their skin had felt in a long time,” and 97% stated they would recommend the product.
Of the participants, 15.8% reported a reduction in fine lines, 11.6% noticed a decrease in the appearance of pores, and 23% witnessed a reduction in acutely visible hyperpigmentation.
The findings also included 8.9% of people reporting a noticeable improvement in clarity and 8.6% confirming a boost in skin radiance.
“Clinical studies are the best way to show the efficacy of a product, and the outcome of this study demonstrates the high quality of our Resurfacing Serum and Usana as a whole,” says Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, Usana’s chief scientific officer.
“As a company dedicated to science and quality, Usana invests a significant amount in research and development, so we must provide our customers with the most effective products possible.”
Botanical benefits
The formulation harnesses a blend of alpha and beta hydroxy acids, niacinamide, peptides, and bakuchiol — a naturally derived retinol alternative.
Bakuchiol is a compound extracted from the seeds and leaves of the Psoralea corylifolia plant, which is traditionally used in Chinese medicine. The ingredient offers similar anti-aging benefits to retinol but is said to be gentler, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. Other benefits include reduced inflammation, improved skin elasticity, and protection from environmental stressors.
The formula aligns with the clean beauty trend of companies using natural and sustainable ingredients free from harmful additives. Innova Market Insights data suggests that skin care is the leading category for botanical claim launches in personal care.