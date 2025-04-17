Faraemotions
Home
Scientific trial backs...

Scientific trial backs Usana’s Resurfacing Serum in delivering rapid results

17 Apr 2025 | By Lauren Goodwin Grafton
Woman applying serum

Usana Health Sciences’ own clinical trial has found its Celavive Resurfacing Serum to be well-tolerated and improve the skin’s appearance within two weeks.

The US-based company delivering science-backed cellular nutrition and wellness solutions says the serum has been formulated to “help skin feel smoother and more glowing on application.” Additionally, it claims to improve skin health and offer anti-aging benefits after long-term use, reducing dark spots and redness and improving fine lines and wrinkles.

Celavive is Usana’s premium skin care line, developed to complement its nutritional supplements and support the skin’s natural renewal mechanism. The products feature science-backed formulations using Usana’s InCelligence Technology — a process powered by key nutrients and phytonutrients that help to optimize long-term cellular skin health and function.

woman applying serumUsana has conducted a clinical trial on the efficacy of their Celavive Resurfacing serum with long-term skin results reported.Clinically backed results

The serum was tested on 33 women with mild to moderate skin concerns, aged 39–65, with an average age of 56. The company reports that users also spanned a range of skin colors and ethnicities underscoring the product’s efficacy across different skin types.

Clinical skin measurements were conducted at baseline, and then after two, four, eight, and 12 weeks of product use to assess changes in skin condition objectively. The measurements were complemented by a self-assessment questionnaire answered at the end of the trial, which allowed participants to evaluate perceived skin improvements throughout the study.

The study reported significant improvements in skin health after using the serum, with participants observing visible results within four weeks. Over the 12-week course, 81.8% of users reported it was the “best their skin had felt in a long time,” and 97% stated they would recommend the product.

Of the participants, 15.8% reported a reduction in fine lines, 11.6% noticed a decrease in the appearance of pores, and 23% witnessed a reduction in acutely visible hyperpigmentation.

The findings also included 8.9% of people reporting a noticeable improvement in clarity and 8.6% confirming a boost in skin radiance.

“Clinical studies are the best way to show the efficacy of a product, and the outcome of this study demonstrates the high quality of our Resurfacing Serum and Usana as a whole,” says Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, Usana’s chief scientific officer.

“As a company dedicated to science and quality, Usana invests a significant amount in research and development, so we must provide our customers with the most effective products possible.”

Botanical benefits woman applying serumUsana’s clinically backed trial has found its Celavive Resurfacing Serum to improve skin appearance in two weeks.

The formulation harnesses a blend of alpha and beta hydroxy acids, niacinamide, peptides, and bakuchiol — a naturally derived retinol alternative.

Bakuchiol is a compound extracted from the seeds and leaves of the Psoralea corylifolia plant, which is traditionally used in Chinese medicine. The ingredient offers similar anti-aging benefits to retinol but is said to be gentler, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. Other benefits include reduced inflammation, improved skin elasticity, and protection from environmental stressors.

The formula aligns with the clean beauty trend of companies using natural and sustainable ingredients free from harmful additives. Innova Market Insights data suggests that skin care is the leading category for botanical claim launches in personal care.

All content and features on this website are copyrighted with all rights reserved. The full details can be found in our privacy statement
FrieslandCampina
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemap
Follow us
linkedinrss_headergoogle_news
trans