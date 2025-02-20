In-cosmetics Global 2025: Seppic launches movie-inspired cosmetic sensory ingredients
Seppic has created six movie-inspired personal care formulations using different textures and colors for hair care, skin care, and nutricosmetic products. The formulations will be released at this year’s In-cosmetics trade show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The products aim to combine cinematography, emotions, and personal care.
“Cinema is much more than entertainment: it’s an emotion, an identity, a visual signature. Our formulas draw their inspiration from these worlds, from the blockbusters that have left their mark on history to the enchanting universes that make us dream,” Marine Pasquier, market and digital manager at Beauty Care Seppic, tells Personal Care Insights.
One formula, Ode to Mother Nature, has already been released. It is a light green skin care cream based on the movie “Avatar.” Seppic says the formula leaves the skin with a silky finish.
“Having different and specific universes has allowed us to create unique formulas. Each product in this collection is an invitation to bring the magic of the silver screen to beauty routines. Personal care products increasingly deliver sensory experiences to enhance product experience, going beyond just function to connect with users on a deeper, more emotional level,” says Pasquier.
Pasquier explains that the skin care, hair care, and nutricosmetic formulas “have been designed as an immersion in the world of the film that inspired them,” through textures and scents.
The formulas also use Seppic’s patented Montanov 202 as an emulsifier through the process of biomimicry.
Biomimetics is the scientific approach that imitates nature’s processes to create solutions. In the personal care industry, biomimetics has the potential to inspire and develop beauty ingredients that replicate the way the body naturally repairs and regenerates.
“Montanov 202 is a promoter of liquid crystals and lamellar networks, helping to stabilize the emulsion. It also allows the creation of biomimetic textures with emulsions that are structured like the lipids of the stratum corneum for a reinforced organization of the skin lipids after the product application and better skin compatibility,” explains Pasquier.
Sensory experience
