Syensqo and Bota Bio collaborate on biomimetic ingredients for hair care
Syensqo has partnered with Bota Bio to develop biomimetic ingredients for hair and scalp care. The five-year collaboration will focus on tackling key concerns like hair repair and growth using nature-inspired technologies. Bota Bio is a biotechnology company that produces ecologically friendly and naturally manufactured solutions for personal care.
Biomimetics is the scientific approach that imitates nature’s processes to create solutions. In the personal care industry, biomimetics has the potential to inspire and develop beauty ingredients that replicate the way the body naturally repairs and regenerates. Companies can incorporate this approach to create more targeted and effective solutions for cosmetic formulations.
Syensqo and Bota aim for their partnership to result in hair care solutions that rebuild damaged keratin from the inside out by penetrating the hair shaft, potentially offering longer-lasting results.
“Bota is actively engaged in developing advanced strains and optimizing manufacturing processes to enhance the scalability of innovative hair care ingredients production,” says Bota Bio’s CEO, Dr. Cheryl Cui.
Nature-inspired hair care
Biomimetics is the driving force behind this partnership. In hair care, biomimetic ingredients are designed to work with the body’s natural biology, promoting deeper, more effective repair and growth rather than solely masking surface damage.
For instance, traditional hair treatments often coat damaged strands without addressing the underlying issue. Biomimetic proteins, conversely, mimic the body’s natural ability to restore protein structures within the hair.
Scalp care has become an increasingly important focus for brands and consumers. Biomimetic ingredients aim to create an environment that supports healthy hair growth by replicating the body’s natural processes that promote skin and scalp health.
The partnership plays into Syensqo’s strategy of expanding its offerings through bio-based solutions by using Bota Bio’s experience in performance protein technology. The two companies aim to create scalable, high-performing ingredients for hair care.
Addressing sustainability
Beyond performance, biomimetic technology aligns with the beauty industry’s push for sustainability. One of its primary benefits is its more efficient use of raw materials. By using microorganisms such as bacteria or yeast, bio-manufacturers can convert renewable resources like sugars and plant-based feedstocks into high-performance ingredients. This eliminates the need for petroleum-based inputs or animal by-products, offering a more sustainable alternative for producing materials like keratin or collagen substitutes.
Additionally, bio-manufacturing generates less chemical waste. Conventional chemical synthesis methods often involve solvents, emollients, emulsifiers, and harsh chemicals that produce harmful by-products. In contrast, biological processes are more targeted, reducing or eliminating the need for these additional chemicals.
Bio-manufacturing facilities also often use closed-loop systems, which reuse and recycle cosmetic-waste water during production, helping to conserve one of the beauty industry’s most critical resources.
Finally, since bio-manufacturing relies on biological processes rather than traditional chemical synthesis that often includes fossil fuel inputs, it can potentially lower the carbon footprint and environmental damage of ingredient production — aligning with the beauty industry’s growing commitment to cleaner, more eco-conscious formulations.