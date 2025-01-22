Clariant offers carbon footprint data to customers via digital platform
Product carbon footprint (PCF) data for many of Clariant’s Care Chemicals products are now accessible to customers on its digital platform ClariHub in an effort to improve environmental transparency.
The chemical company has designed the platform to help customers achieve their carbon reduction goals by providing direct access to the environmental data of the products they consume. Clariant’s efforts to extend its portfolio coverage with PCFs are progressing, with the company achieving over 75% sales coverage through automated PCF calculations.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Pia Klee, head of sustainability transformation, Care Chemical Business at Clariant about what differentiates this initiative from other companies in the industry.
“Among the first companies in our industry, we make our product carbon footprint data readily available to customers through our digital platform ClariHub without requiring non-disclosure agreements or charging fees for access. This open approach reflects our belief that environmental transparency is essential for driving industry-wide sustainability progress.”
Klee explains that the initiative offers product-specific carbon footprints compliant with ISO 14067 standards, calculated using Clariant’s third-party verified tool called CliMate. With direct access via ClariHub, customers benefit from regular updates, comprehensive coverage and reliable data to support their decarbonization strategies.
“We believe making environmental data easily accessible is crucial for enabling informed decisions and accelerating the transition to more sustainable solutions,” she tells us.
Tools to help customers interpret PCF data
Clariant intends to help customers make informed decisions about the products they purchase by providing the PCF data. It also helps them calculate their personal carbon footprint and develop personal carbon footprint reduction strategies and goals.
PCF data available in ClariHub offers customers the possibility to identify areas in their supply chain with the highest carbon impact which helps them to focus efforts on reducing those hotspots specifically.
“Providing primary PCF data through ClariHub represents a crucial milestone for our customers’ scope 3 emissions transparency,” notes Klee. The platform includes a user-friendly interface, downloadable documentation and the ability to compare products within categories.
“Once customers have this transparency, we can work closely with them to identify the most impactful opportunities for carbon reduction. This partnership approach transforms PCF data from pure numbers into actionable insights,” she explains.
Plans to integrate other sustainability metrics
The company has reported progress since setting its targets in 2021 under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaborative organization that provides standards, tools and guidance to companies to help reach net-zero carbon emission by 2050. By the end of 2023, Clariant says it has reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 29% and its scope 3.1 emissions by 19%, compared to its 2019 figures.
Clariant is waiting for SBTi to approve its updated emission reduction goals. By 2030, the company plans to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46.9% and scope 3 emissions by 27.5%.
Looking ahead, Clariant is exploring the inclusion of additional sustainability metrics, such as water usage and biodiversity impact, but Klee says that establishing other environmental impact data at a product level requires further development to meet the company’s quality standards.
“Currently, we report comprehensive environmental metrics at a corporate level and continue to enhance our data capabilities,” says Klee.
As methodologies evolve, she says ClariHub could expand to share further verified product-level environmental information.
Clariant for consumers and environment
In addition to offering PCF data via ClariHub, Clariant is broadening its customer-focused initiatives in the beauty and personal care space. Clariant’s Lucas Meyer Cosmetics recently opened its Beauty Collaboration House near Los Angeles, US, to provide hands-on support for cosmetic product development.
Aligning with Clariant’s goal to lower emissions across its operations and product portfolio, the company also recently partnered with Austrian energy company OMV. The partnership aims to explore low-carbon ethylene, which is critical for personal care product formulation and reduce the carbon footprint of ethylene oxide in its supply chain by using bio-based and recycled feedstocks as alternatives.