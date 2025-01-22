Givaudan sets goals to reduce its climate impact, validated by SBTi
Givaudan has received validation for its net-zero targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to curb its impacts on climate change.
The flavor and fragrances company’s overall mission is to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by 2045. The SBTi is a collaborative organization that provides standards, tools and guidance to companies to keep the global heating below “catastrophic levels” and reach net-zero by 2050.
Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan, says, “The world is changing fast, and the impacts of climate change are becoming more visible every day.
“Climate action has never mattered more, and while we can be proud of the progress we’re making, we must be clear that there is a long road ahead. We’re committed to accelerating progress with our customers, suppliers and partners as we work together to deliver concretely on our ambitions.”
Givaudan has set new short- and long-term goals, including forest, land and agriculture (FLAG) targets, to proactively address the significant proportion of its emissions from its natural raw materials.
Emission reduction targets
Givaudan’s targets are aligned with SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard — a framework that helps companies set emissions targets — and aim to become more climate-positive across scopes 1, 2 and 3.
The near-term targets include reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 70% by 2030 from a 2015 base year and absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 25% by 2030 from a 2020 base year.
In short-term FLAG commitments, Givaudan will not contribute to deforestation across its primary deforestation-linked commodities, with a target date of December 31, 2025.
For energy and industry long-term targets, the company sets to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2045 from a 2015 base year and absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2045 from a 2020 base year. Regarding FLAG commitments, Givaudan says it will reduce absolute scope 3 FLAG GHG emissions 72% by 2045 from a 2020 base year.
The target boundaries include land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.
In 2023, Givaudan achieved a 43% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions and an 8% reduction in scope 3 emissions since 2015. The company has been recognized for five consecutive years with a CDP A score for climate action, a rating that highlights environmental leadership and data disclosure.
Personal Care Insights previously spoke to Mauro Patrus, Givaudan’s regional head of Consumer Products LATAM, about the company doubling the production capacity of its encapsulation technologies by expanding its production facility in Pedro Escobedo, Mexico to meet the demands of its customers in the Latin American market.