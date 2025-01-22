Crown Laboratories rebrands sunscreen favorite with new formulas and packaging
Crown Laboratories has launched a rebrand of its Blue Lizard sunscreen line, including new formulations, modernized packaging and simplified product offerings.
Blue Lizard Sunscreen offers a range of products that cater to babies and children, as well as consumers with different lifestyles and skin types, like sports or sensitive skin. The updated products contain active minerals and ingredients like aloe vera and botanicals to soothe the skin and protect against the sun.
“Our updated formulas enhance the user experience while our refreshed design provides clarity in a crowded category. We’re thrilled to continue offering high-quality protection for all — from families to athletes and everyone in between,” says Nicole Watson, senior vice president of Global Therapeutics Marketing at Crown.
According to Crown, Blue Lizard Sunscreen is the number one pediatrician-recommended mineral-based sunscreen brand. The company says the new packaging improves shelf visibility and communicates important information clearly.
Mineral or chemical sunscreen?
Mineral sunscreen contains active ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. It reflects UV rays away from the skin and provides immediate protection. According to the Cleveland Clinic, an academic medical center, it is better for sensitive or acne-prone skin. However, mineral sunscreens can leave a heavier texture and a surface layer on the skin that customers may find undesirable.
Chemical sunscreens contain compounds like avobenzone, oxybenzone and octinoxate that absorb UV rays, converting them into heat, which is then released from the skin. Mineral sunscreen has become popular in recent years as certain research from the US Food and Drug Administration indicates that ingredients such as avobenzone and oxybenzone are potentially absorbed into the bloodstream.
Ultimately, mineral and chemical sunscreens have the same effect in protecting people from the damaging effects of UV rays, which can rapidly age and lead to skin cancer . The Skin Cancer Foundation says it believes the best sunscreen is the one consumers are most likely to use as long as it provides effective protection.
Crown dermatologist Dr. Suneel Chilukuri says: “I’m excited to see Blue Lizard’s continued dedication to creating safe and easy products for my patients. With the brand’s commitment to using safe ingredients and the newly improved formulations, Blue Lizard is my top recommendation for broad-spectrum UV protection for the whole family.”
Sunscreen technology
Sunscreen developers are using technological advances to create new UV-blocking methods.
Kao Corporation announced an advancement in sunscreen technology, which uses titanium dioxide capsules as a UV-scattering agent to replace chemical UV absorbers in product formulation. The technology will debut in the SPF50 Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Hold Cream, which will launch in Japan this February. Kao describes the product as having a light texture, leaving no white cast and delivering strong UV protection for sensitive skin.
Meanwhile, a federal agency in Brazil is working to close a gap between its cosmetics regulations and those of the EU. The proposed resolution of banned cosmetic substances also modified the wording for substance entries, such as benzophenone-4. Benzophenone is a colorless chemical used as a perfume fixative and sunscreen ingredient.