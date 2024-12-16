Clariant’s Lucas Meyer Cosmetics opens collaboration lab for product co-creation with customers
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant has opened its Beauty Collaboration House near Los Angeles (LA), California, US. The facility is designed to work closely with customers to develop new cosmetic formulations.
The Beauty Collaboration House is said to provide a hands-on, collaborative environment where customers can co-create products alongside Lucas Meyer Cosmetics’ development teams while using the company’s range of active and functional ingredients, including oils, butters and clays.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Saskia Piscaer, West Coast marketing manager North America at Lucas Meyer Cosmetics about how the lab will focus on developing local LA indie beauty brands.
“Indie brands may not have formulation facilities and access to some market and trend insights. As we now have a full West Coast team and an experiential space, we can provide formulation and troubleshooting support, suggest ingredients or textures that fit market trends and provide tailored marketing support for product ideation and development connected to these indie brands marketing approach,” she says.
“Utilizing this space will mean close collaboration and partnerships, leading to Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant being seen as a valued partner.”
Business and consumer collaboration
The company plans to increase annual sales from US$100 million to US$180 million by 2028 through the collaboration house.
“We have an experiential showroom lab that allows for hands-on demonstrations, and content creation. We are also able to provide custom market and trend insights to aid in product ideation and development,” explains Piscaer.
“We work with our partners through hands-on demonstrations, but also through educational sessions and content.”
The opening of the Beauty Collaboration House comes after Clariant's integration of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, which strengthened Clariant’s role in the specialty chemicals industry and expanded its footprint in North America.
Jackie Kim, sales director North America at Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, says it is important for the company to align with local market trends.
“The indie brand landscape also involves key players such as consultants and contract manufacturers. One of our objectives is to establish direct connections with them and with the emerging brands,” says Kim.