Schwan Cosmetics launches makeup collection for “cloud skin” trend
Schwan Cosmetics has released the Cloud Touch Finish makeup collection in response to the “cloud skin” social media trend, which features a blurred and matte look. The collection includes six products for the eyes, lips, and face.
“The range offers solutions that enable brands to capitalize on the trend for soft-focus, filter-like matte finishes with high-performance solutions and multifunctional concepts across product categories,” says Anke Krasser, SVP of Global Sales Americas at Schwan Cosmetics.
“Customizable options help individual brands to maintain their unique market positioning while closely satisfying fast-evolving customer demands with rapidly implemented product launches.”
The Cloud Touch Finish collection includes an Eye Soufflé liquid eye brush, Cheek Soufflé cheek blush, lip liner, and an assortment of lipstick blur crayons. The products were designed to cater to minimalist and natural beauty routines.
The collection also utilizes technologies like 3D elastomer structures — a polymer that provides flexibility — oil infusions, and gel-to-cream transformation.
The collection will be released at the MakeUp in Los Angeles 2025, US, trade show, held from February 12–13.
Social media trends
The launch of Cloud Touch Finish signals a transition from the dewy, high-shine “glass skin” trend that emphasizes glow and brightness, to more subtle finishes inspired by soft, mellow appearances.
Schwan Cosmetics reports that the “cloud skin” hashtag has over 112 million views on TikTok. The cosmetic manufacturer says it is responding to the trend to ensure beauty brands have access to market-ready solutions that align with consumer demands.
Theresa Lehner, product manager at Schwan Cosmetics, says: “Consumers demand innovative offerings that are not only functional but also visually and emotionally captivating, especially on social media. The Cloud Touch Finish range offers a soothing sensorial experience achieved by soft and light materials.”
Recently, E.L.F. Cosmetics partnered with Meghan Trainer to celebrate the anniversary of her album, Title. The celebratory campaign promoted the company’s Cloud Skin complexion bundle, which also caters to the trend of soft blurry makeup.