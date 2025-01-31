Beyond The Headlines: P&G celebrated safe drinking water, Kering awarded impactful start-ups
This week, the personal care industry saw Procter & Gamble (P&G) provide 23 billion liters of clean water to people in need. Kering also hosted an award in Saudi Arabia supporting start-ups that have a positive environmental and social impact on the fashion, textile and personal care industries. Meanwhile, E.L.F. and singer-songwriter Meghan Trainer launched a campaign to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of her first album Title.
Environmental and social impact
P&G’s Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program has been providing clean water to people in need for over 20 years. The company announced that, so far, it has delivered more than 23 billion liters of clean water and aims to reach 25 billion by the end of 2025. The program uses a small packet that can purify water in 30 minutes and relies on partnerships to reach communities worldwide. P&G promotes the notion that access to clean water improves health, education and opportunities for women and girls.
Kering held the first-ever Kering Generation Award in Saudi Arabia this week in the country’s capital Riyadh. The award, which started in China in 2018, supports start-ups with positive environmental and social impact. Three Saudi start-ups won: Amused — a resale platform for luxury fashion, Asteri — a sustainable beauty brand, and Darah Solutions Lab — a textile recycling company. The winners will go to Paris, France, for mentorship and present their ideas at the ChangeNow 2025 summit.
Nouryon’s factory in Herkenbosch, the Netherlands, received ISCC PLUS certification, meaning it uses plant-based materials to make biodegradable cleaning ingredients. These ingredients help cleaning brands reduce their carbon footprint as they work toward a goal of net-zero emissions by 2040. Nouryon, a supplier of cleaning ingredients, is also expanding its range of eco-friendly products, including certified green surfactants. Surfactants are ingredients added to products to aid with texture and foaming.
Launches and collaborations
E.L.F. Cosmetics and Meghan Trainer partnered again for the third time, to celebrate the artist’s ten year anniversary since releasing her first album, Title. The celebratory campaign promotes the company’s Cloud Skin complexion bundle, through a reimagined in-flight safety video guiding viewers how to use the Cloud Skin products, which includes a pressed powder, liquid foundation, lip oil, and eye mask. From January 28 and throughout February, riders booking an Uber to an airport in the US and UK will be shown the in-flight video in the Uber app.
Lush crafted a 2025 Mother’s Day bath and body care collection featuring gourmand food scented shower gels, soaps, bath bombs, candles, and body scrubs. According to the company, the ingredients in the formulations help rewild forests, clear plastic from beaches, and aid habitat conservation for komodo dragons as an ode to “the original maternal figure: Mother Nature.” The collection will launch on February 11 on the company’s app, followed by websites and retail stores two days later.
Business news
Skin care brand The Ordinary has launched an official storefront on Amazon Premium Beauty in the US. Customers can buy products directly from the brand with fast shipping for Prime members. Co-founder Nicola Kilner said the move supports The Ordinary’s goal of making skin care more accessible.
Revolution Beauty warned that its annual sales could drop by 25% due to weak online sales in December and delays in retail launches. The company said fewer people bought products online during the holiday season, and some US retailers reduced their stock. Despite this, Revolution Beauty expects to grow again in 2025-26 with product launches and a focus on its core ranges. The company has been working to recover from past financial issues and leadership conflicts.
Skin care brand 111Skin received a minority investment from Skky Partners, the private equity firm co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons. The investment will help 111Skin grow in North America and Asia and strengthen its direct-to-consumer business. Founders Eva and Dr. Yannis Alexandrides kept majority ownership and will continue running the company with CEO Vanessa Goddevrind.