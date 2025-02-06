LBB Specialties and Kerry partner to distribute environmental emollients to North America
LBB Specialties has partnered with Kerry to distribute its new line of environmentally conscious ingredients for personal care applications across the US and Canada. This allows personal care formulators to access Kerry’s naturally derived ingredients directly through LBB Specialties, simplifying sourcing and formulation.
The partnership reflects the demand for natural and high-performance ingredients in the beauty industry, a category that has seen significant consumer interest in the past few years. Market researcher Innova Market Insights’ data indicates that 31% of global consumers have chosen personal care products with naturally sourced ingredients in the past year, and 40% have specifically sought out products with sustainable ingredients.
The collaboration will provide North American product formulators with various emollients and emulsifiers that enhance the stability and texture of formulas. Kerry’s fermentation-derived actives, known for their anti-aging properties, will also be made available in the region.
Kerry positions itself to benefit from the specialty chemicals and ingredient distributor’s established network and market experience. It aims to address consumer demand by offering formulation solutions that balance performance with sustainability.
Derek Klaehn, Kerry’s executive VP of strategy and new ventures, says the partnership works “to set new science-backed benchmarks in the personal care industry.”
Pursuit of juvenescence
Kerry is a specialty ingredient manufacturer for the personal care industry and a taste and nutrition solutions provider for the F&B industry. The company designed its new ingredient range to enhance the functional and sensory aspects of personal care products.
The inclusion of fermentation-derived actives is particularly relevant given the increasing consumer focus on anti-aging solutions.
report suggests that 33% of global consumers consider anti-aging benefits the most critical functional feature in skin care products, while personal care launches with anti-aging claims have grown at an average annual rate of 2% between April 2019 and March 2024.An Innova Market Insights
Fermentation-derived actives are skin care ingredients made using microorganisms like bacteria or yeast to break down larger molecules into smaller, more useful ones, making the ingredients easier for the skin to absorb.
This process increases the effectiveness of antioxidants, peptides, and vitamins while boosting collagen and improving hydration. These are key factors in reducing wrinkles and increasing firmness.
Fermentation on the front line
The fermentation process makes molecules easier for the skin to absorb allowing formulators to use effective and gentler ingredients — without having to incorporate harsh chemicals.
While consumers are far from opposed to using chemical ingredients in personal care formulations, their demand for “clean” products is rapidly increasing. Innova Market Insights data shows that 51% of consumers globally define the claim as “made with natural ingredients.” Consequently, it is not unlikely that harsh chemicals will see a gradual fade-out in years to come.
The partnership strengthens Kerry’s ability to introduce its natural ingredients to a broader range of personal care brands in North America, responding to demand. For formulators, the partnership offers access to ingredients that cater to the growing consumer expectation for transparency, sustainability, and naturality.
“We are confident that Kerry’s naturally focused ingredient portfolio will offer formulators unique solutions,” says Christopher Nork, senior VP of LBB Specialties.