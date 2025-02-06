EltaMD launches UV recovery sunscreen for sensitive and post-procedure skin
Skin and sun care brand EltaMD has introduced the mineral UV Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF50 to help protect, recover, and strengthen sensitive skin. The solution can also aid in recovering damaged skin after non-ablative laser treatment — an anti-aging skin care procedure.
Formulated using EltaMD’s patented AAComplex technology, the sunscreen combines taurine, arginine, and glycine amino acids to repair the skin barrier, reduce redness, and boost hydration.
“The product marks a tremendous stride for patients hesitant to receive in-office treatments due to recovery time, or those with sensitive skin hesitant to experiment with sunscreen due to negative reactions,” says Joel Cohen, an expert in laser treatment and director at AboutSkin and AboutSkin Research.
According to an EltaMD study with 45 women of different skin complexions and sensitivity levels, the product reduces redness by 14% in 15 minutes, improves texture by 50%, and reduces dryness by 72%. The sunscreen is available in a green tint for color correction and has a serum-like texture that is lightweight and non-greasy, says EltaMD.
Dr. Lia Arvanitidou, executive VP of Global Skin Health, the parent company of EltaMD adds: “UV Skin Recovery delivers UVA/UVB 100% mineral zinc protection while also providing redness reduction and promoting long-term skin barrier repair and strengthening.”
UV protection focus
EltaMD says that 70% of skin care users are focused on protecting skin barriers from harmful external stimuli like UV rays and pollution. Personal Care Insights noted the increasing demand for UV protection skin care products that maintain skin barrier integrity.
Recently, Crown Laboratories launched a rebrand of its Blue Lizard sunscreen line, including new formulations, modernized packaging, and simplified product offerings. The updated products contain active minerals and ingredients like aloe vera and botanicals to soothe the skin and protect against the sun.
Meanwhile, Kao Corporation announced an advancement in sunscreen technology, which uses titanium dioxide capsules as a UV-scattering agent to replace chemical UV absorbers in product formulation.