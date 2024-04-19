In-cosmetics Global: Eckart’s trendy colors and Microcaps’ natural perfume shine among makeup and sensory winners
19 Apr 2024 --- At this year’s In-cosmetics Global trade show in Paris, France, innovative companies received awards under the makeup and sensory categories.
Diverse makeup trends
Under the Makeup Bar Award, Germany’s Eckart won gold for its Trend Colors Autumn & Winter 2025/26 makeup collection. Three forecasted key trends were presented in makeup formats for the autumn and winter seasons: “Get cozy,” “Let’s celebrate” and “Style your smile.”
The first “Get cozy” trend involves consumers’ desire to “slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures,” reflected in Eckart’s Syncrystal pearlescent pigments. Under the “Let’s celebrate” theme, red lipstick is formulated with Syncrystal Garnet! and silver shades with Mirage Glamour Space Silver.
Finally, “Style your smile” is inspired by positivity and cheerfulness with Syncrystal and the highlights of Mirage pigments. “The combo of the vibrant orange lip color and the violet tones of the eyeshadows automatically creates a good mood,” illustrates Eckhart.
Meanwhile, the Matte lipstick ceremony by Imerys Talc Europe won silver. With Olympic paraders and athletes in mind, the brand created a red lipstick “enriched with ImerCare 400D” with a creamy effect. The company says it is resistant to high temperatures, which makes it ideal for summer sports. It has a natural origin index of 90%.
Nikko Chemicals’ 冷製美 (REI-SEI-BI) Cold Process Beauty won the bronze award. The company reveals the innovation is based on cold-processable formulas that save energy without compromising quality. The collection features a high natural origin content in its skin care and makeup items, featuring a highly pigmented jelly eyeshadow formulated at room temperature.
Dynamic sensory innovations
Microcaps’ ethanol-free and natural perfume pearls bagged the Sensory Bar gold award. According to the company, its microcaps “revolutionize the perfume market” by encapsulating fine fragrance oils in alginate-based perfume pearls using patented microfluidic technology. This process created ethanol-free, water-based perfumes that are “refreshing, non-sticky and visually appealing,” marking a shift to sustainable, skin-safe fragrances.
Univar Solutions’ Lavish Lavender Oil Free Massage Gel, which “glides on the skin” during a massage with an aromatherapy scent, won silver. It is designed to “elevate the mind and body” and hydrate the skin. It features organic lavender oil, NataPres GS (Lactobacillus ferment with extract of macerated Vitis vinifera grapes), Satiagel VPC 508P (gelling agent) and StarDesign Care (biodegradable thickening agent).
SkinSitu Caps by Technature is a compact tablet that won bronze. It is an “in-situ” product that becomes foamy when mixed with water. The “purifying cleaning experience” features a prebiotic for microbiome balance while moisturizing the skin.
Personal Care Insights also spotlighted the In-cosmetics Global winners of the best active, functional and green ingredients award, next to the best science award.
By Venya Patel