Thinx expands menstruation underwear line with patent-pending anti-leak barrier tech
19 Apr 2024 --- Reusable period underwear brand Thinx, launches additional styles within its portfolio featuring its new LeakSafe Barrier technology. Available across all brand products — Thinx, Thinx Teens and Thinx for All — the innovation offers “all-day absorbency” and is designed to prevent leaks for up to 12 hours.
The patent-pending four-layer gusset is said to provide wearers with comfort and protection. Its odor technology and breathable body fabrics are designed to help wearers feel fresh and dry throughout the day.
“Testing found that our new LeakSafe Barrier technology can stand up to heavy flows and is absorbent enough for the majority of users,” says Courtney Newman, senior director of Product Design at Thinx.
“By blending aesthetics with function, we were able to maximize the gusset’s surface area while creating a secure barrier that controls the movement of fluid, resulting in an exceptional product that allows customers to get it all — comfort, style and protection.”
Leak-proof protection design
Product testing found the latest styles can absorb “up to 12 regular tampons or three menstrual cups worth of flow.”
“This means you can feel confident in your Thinx underwear even on your heaviest days and can decrease the need for disposable products and the fear of a mid-day underwear change,” the brand maintains.
At the beginning of this year, Thinx settled a class action lawsuit after allegations were made that its period underwear products contain potentially harmful PFAS chemicals, despite the items being advertised as sustainable, organic and reusable.
In other innovation headlines involving feminine hygiene, Femeflex introduced Pantiless Panty Liners this week, allowing women to “forego traditional underwear without compromising comfort and protection.”
Sustainable period care brand Flex recently launched “naturally odor-fighting” Bamboo Pads and Liners, which do not contain fragrance, deodorants, dyes, herbs, pesticides, GMOs or elemental chlorine.
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer