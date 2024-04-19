Beyond The Headlines: IFF x Charlotte Tilbury debut fragrance, Lush x Bridgerton
19 Apr 2024 --- This week in industry news, Charlotte Tilbury debuted six fragrances in its beauty portfolio, and CeraVe created a romantic comedy-inspired advertisement to promote the use of SPF. Meanwhile, Lush teased its Bridgerton collaboration with Flowers Box and offered London Marathon runners free products.
Launches and releases
Charlotte Tilbury’s inaugural fragrance collection features six “emotion-boosting” scents. The line was created in partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and its proprietary algorithm, the IFF ScentCube, which can apparently identify emotions targeted through scent combinations or fragrance accords. The scents were designed to evoke various emotions, including joy, seduction and calm. Names of the fragrances include Love Frequency, Joyphoria, Magic Energy, Calm Bliss, Cosmic Energy and More Sex.
CeraVe released its first influencer campaign, “The One Under the Sun,” to educate consumers on the importance of wearing moisturizers with SPF daily and allow them to “Face It Like a Derm” through a romantic comedy. The campaign aims to capture consumers’ attention and encourage them to make broad-spectrum sun protection an essential part of their daily skin care routine. In the romantic comedy-inspired ad, a dermatologist emerges as the matchmaker, recommending the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing SPF 30 as “the one.”
Brick-and-mortar news
Ahead of the limited-edition Lush collection with Bridgerton, a May installment of the Lush Fresh & Flowers Box retails for £35 (US$43.55) per month and features a Bridgerton theme — exclusively available for members who subscribe before April 24. The Lush | Bridgerton collection contains products to complement Netflix’s third installment of Bridgerton from Shondaland. The cosmetics company also announced it will conduct giveaways for one new product and one best-selling product to help London Marathon completers after the 26.2-mile race. Several Lush stores in London will giveaway an all-new Cold Water Soother Epsom salt cube and a Wiccy Magic Muscles solid massage oil bar to eligible marathon completers who bring their medal to a participating Lush store.
Bath & Body Works opened at Westfield London, marking its first standalone store in the region. The store was opened to strengthen the brand’s commitment to the UK market, having previously launched at Next online and through concession-style spaces in its stores. The introduction of the new store comes as Westfield London develops its beauty and wellness offer further with the introduction of London-based private pharmacy group Prince Pharmacy, which is expected to open at the retail destination later this year.
Ingredient developments
Juice Beauty developed Sagrantino SuperGrape, grown on the Juice Beauty-certified organic farm in Healdsburg, US, and created a harvesting and fermentation technology to extract and deliver the antioxidant levels found in skin care products. The technology and ingredient were first usedin Juice Beauty’s SuperGrape Youth Renew Serum with hyaluronic acid and are now infused across the entire Anti-Wrinkle Stem Cellular skin care line, including a three-times antioxidant power ingredient.
Kenra Professional introduced a range of Kenra Care shampoos and conditioners. The line reintroduced Moisture, Volume, Violet, Color Protecting and Clarify (shampoo only) for hair care made with “trusted, good-for-the-hair ingredients.” The Care products feature a vegan peptide known to have protective properties. Along with the peptide, each of the five new formulas contains science-backed ingredients such as Vitamin E and D and PhytoSqualane. The new formulations were designed to outperform the brand’s current regimens.
Partnerships
Nail company Sally Hansen partnered with college basketball player Jared McCain. He is known for his style on and off the court. The partnership represents Sally Hansen’s “first-ever” name, image and likeness sponsorship deal with an athlete. Sally Hansen capitalizes on the increasing interest in collegiate sports. McCain is known for embracing nail polish as part of his style. The brand says, through a social media following that rivals some of the biggest names in sports, McCain has “become a trailblazer, inspiring others to express themselves authentically.”
Göt2b partnered with Conversate Collective to announce three category wins for its “first-ever” Göt2b x Ditch the Label Self Expression Summit. The hair color and styling brand won the Muse Creative and Design Awards for the first competitive season in 2024. Hosted by the International Awards Associate, these competitions received over 8,500 entries from across the globe, affirming their position as prestigious programs honoring creative and design professionals. Göt2b earned the Gold award across three categories: Experiential & Immersive — Diversity & Inclusion, Experiential & Immersive — Cause Marketing and Experiential & Immersive — Metaverse.
By Sabine Waldeck