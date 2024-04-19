Unilever harnesses AI for high-performance detergent with fast-acting ingredients
19 Apr 2024 --- Unilever has launched Wonder Wash, developed with robotics and AI, under its Dirt Is Good brand — also known as OMO, Persil, Skip, Surf Excel, Rinso and Breeze — in response to consumers evolving laundry needs and increased use of technology.
The “science-backed” innovation is designed for “outstanding” performance in a short 15-minute cycle. The FMCG giant claims it has completely “rebuilt” laundry detergent to reduce cost and energy.
The company’s scientists say they have developed a blend of fast-acting ingredients, which activate as soon as the cycle begins.
“As part of Unilever Home Care’s Clean Future Strategy, this [product] is about delivering superior laundry experience and reducing environmental impact by encouraging the use of shorter, energy-saving cycles,” says Eduardo Campanella, business group president at Unilever Home Care.“Using over a century in detergent development, we’ve overcome a real technical challenge to offer outstanding performance even in the shortest timeframe and the difficult washing conditions of the short cycle.”
Shifting lifestyles
The company reports that a growth in the popularity of malodor-retaining “athleisure wear,” compounded by hybrid-working patterns adopted since the pandemic, has led to a shift in laundry habits.
“Until now, laundry detergents have not kept pace with changing consumer behaviors. By harnessing people’s enthusiasm for short cycles for everyday stains, we’re opening up the potential for a new category of short-cycle products within laundry,” says Campanella.
This change in habits, such as a reduction in daily commutes, has led to 70% of the clothing consumers wash not having visible stains, according to Unilever. Instead, clothing has invisible sweat, dust and odor-causing body oils. As a result, 78% of washing machine owners choose a cycle that lasts less than 30 minutes at least once a week.
The company also notes a rise in washing machines with cycle settings of 15 minutes, which created the new consumer need for an “effective product that can perform in the shortest cycles without leaving a sticky residue.”
Fast and clean cycles
Trials revealed the detergent’s Pro-S technology outperformed its competition against the four most significant challenges for short-cycle users: malodor removal, absence of residues, freshness and fabric care.
The product has 35 patents pending, with Unilever aiming to “create a new category of laundry products.”
“This breakthrough in fast-acting cleaning will come to consumers worldwide under Dirt Is Good, one of Unilever’s 30 Power Brands — where we’re focusing our investment and bringing through bigger and better innovations,” explains Campanella.
As a part of its advertising campaign, Unilever partnered with runner Usain Bolt. Wonder Wash will launch in the UK, Ireland and China in mid-April across all major retailers before expanding to other markets, including France, later this year.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck