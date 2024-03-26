Intimate care product releases promote beneficial vaginal health
26 Mar 2024 --- Intimate care draws more attention in the personal care industry as the stigma surrounding women’s health shows signs of breaking down.
Sustainable period care brand Flex releases naturally odor-fighting Bamboo Pads and Liners, which do not contain fragrance, deodorants, dyes, herbs, pesticides, GMOs or elemental chlorine.
Kindra launches the Daily V System, a series of vaginal health products. The sex-positive vaginal health brand’s four-part daily regimen products include Daily Vaginal Lotion, V Relief Serum, Soothe Bath Soak and the Core Supplement. The products support vulvar and vaginal skin for “optimal health and sexual wellness.”
Gynecologically tested lubrication
Kindra’s hormone-free system provides targeted relief and support for daily vulvar and vaginal health needs. It is scientifically formulated with clinically-tested ingredients to enhance vaginal lubrication, increase libido and alleviate symptoms such as dryness, itching, burning, stinging and sensitivity.
“At Kindra, we are dedicated to bringing women science-backed solutions that address their vaginal health. Our new Daily V System is designed to improve daily comfort and bring back pain-free sex,” says Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, Kindra’s CEO.
MyMicrobiome recently created the Vulvo-Vaginal Standard 25.10, a comprehensive assessment of products to test their safety on the vulva and vagina’s microbiome. The biotechnology company states that care products must not affect the area’s vitality.
Many products have a different pH level to the vagina and can alter its natural level, which is required to keep its microbiome healthy. A small change in pH can impact the microbe health in the vagina.
According to Kindra, the Daily V System is gynecologically tested, pH-balanced for intimate skin, clinically proven to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic, free of hormones, parabens, sulfates or fragrances, safe to use with hormone therapy and vegan and certified cruelty-free.
Over 2,000 OB/GYNs, urologists, pelvic health experts and women’s health providers recommend Kindra’s products.
“These clinically tested formulations are safe to use on their own or as part of a hormone therapy regimen. The Daily V System provides daily comfort and hydration while also enhancing intimacy. Your vaginal health matters, and this clean, easy-to-use system is a great option for anyone experiencing vulvovaginal dryness, burning, stinging or painful sex, whether due to hormonal fluctuations from oral contraceptive use, postpartum or (peri)menopause,” says Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, MD, FACOG, Board Certified OB/GYN and Kindra medical advisor.
As part of its launch of the Daily V System, Kindra has partnered with pelvic floor physical therapist Dr. Sara Reardon, known online as “The Vagina Whisperer,” on a video about the importance of a daily vaginal health regimen for long-term vulvovaginal health and comfort.
Odor fighting pads
Flex asserts that odor is a “top concern” during menstruation, but most period products claiming to reduce odor merely mask it by adding herbs, deodorants and fragrances. It cites medical research from Columbia University, US, linking scented period products to allergies, asthma, cancer, endocrine disruption and poor pregnancy outcomes.
Flex’s new pads and liners are free of PFAS and independently lab-tested. The pads have a 100% bamboo cover and premium Japanese Sumitomo “super absorbent polymer” core. Flex pads also have wings to stay put and hold up to 100 mL of fluid.
“This combination of materials is extremely absorbent and moisture-wicking, which helps prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria,” says the company.
Flex is backed by a multi-million dollar investment from supermodel Kate Upton and her husband, Major League Baseball star Justin Verlander.
By Sabine Waldeck