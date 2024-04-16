Femeflex unleashes Pantiless Panty Liners for women that “go commando”
16 Apr 2024 --- Feminine hygiene brand Femeflex introduces Pantiless Panty Liners to allow women to forego traditional underwear without compromising comfort and protection.
The company — which competes with conventional panty liner brands like Carefree, Always, Real, Lola and Poise — says it offers women an “unprecedented level of freedom and liberation.”
The “world’s first” pantiless liners are designed for daily discharge and secretions but are not intended for use during menstruation.
However, through focus groups, research and testimonials, some women expressed that, if comfortable with tampons during menstruation, they can also use them alongside Femeflex Pantiless Panty Liners.
Clean freedom
Femeflex advocates a “movement” to promote embracing a “new way to go commando and challenge societal norms.” The product is made for women of all ages.
The peel-and-stick “little stickers” are half the size of a traditional panty liner. The brand collaborated with doctors, engineers and manufacturers to create Pantiless Panty Liners and ensure they provide the same comfort and protection as conventional panty liners.
Femeflex says it understands that not wearing underwear can be a learning curve for consumers, but it hopes to break down barriers, dispel myths and “foster a community that embraces this innovative approach to feminine hygiene.”
Forgoing undergarments
FemeFlex Pantiless Panty Liners were created by Tara Harris after surgery made it difficult for her to wear certain undergarments. She designed a solution to aid other women facing similar issues.
She says she could not wear thongs or tight-fitting underwear, “which effectively eliminates 80% of the market’s selection if you’re also concerned about panty lines.”
“I decided to solve the issue by creating a pantiless liner with a top-side peel-n-stick application.”
“This liner had to be discrete, absorb moisture, be kind to my skin and guard against vaginal fissures. After engineering and wearing my invention, I found that this now perfect solution could benefit other women just the same.”
By Sabine Waldeck