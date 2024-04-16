In-cosmetics Global live: Syensqo talks ethical sourcing, dermocosmetics and clean label ingredients
16 Apr 2024 --- Syensqo is spotlighting its most recent ingredients and formulation concepts to elevate hair and skin care and address the latest market trends on the first day of In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France (April 16–18). The company’s showcase includes silicone replacement, sulfate-free formulations, ethical sourcing and dermocosmetics.
These beauty solutions, headlined with the slogan “Where beauty meets science,” are designed to “inspire a new era in beauty care that combines science, sustainability and purpose to advance the well-being of people and the planet.”
Personal Care Insights speaks to Eric Leroy, global marketing director of Beauty Care at Syensqo, live from the show floor.
“As shown here at our display, we offer a wide range of ingredients for various beauty care applications and formulations,” he highlights. “We’re particularly highlighting innovative technologies that address current customer challenges.”
Silicone and taurate replacement
Highlighted within Syensqo’s innovation portfolio, Dermalcare Avolia MB is labeled a “major step toward silicone replacement” that provides “outstanding” wet and dry combing performance and matches the sensory specificities of silicone oils.
Next, the supplier exhibits its Geropon TC Clear MB, an “easy-to-handle” Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate designed to offer all the benefits of taurates without the problems associated with handling.
Miranol Ultra L-28 ULS MB is a new ultra-low salt surfactant created to make thickening products easier. It is showcased alongside Mirataine OMG MB, an emulsifier used to create a multisensory experience and convenient oil solutions.
Each of these ingredients “combines the highest performance levels with ease of use and environmental responsibility,” claims the supplier.
Syensqo features its ingredients in an acrylate-free moisturizing lotion that combines two gums — one natural gum from India guar gum and another from fermentation biotechnology.
“And those two gums have a very interesting synergy together,” Leroy explains. “They build viscosity and a very nice shear thinning. They also give an attractive powdery feel.”
Green beauty innovations
In its “sustainability zone,” Syensqo showcases two of its eco-friendly offerings.
The first is Naternal Care Clear SGI, which is marketed as the first readily-biodegradable, non-ecotoxic and ethically-sourced conditioning polymer. It is featured in the format of a “clean” clear shampoo,” which is free from sulfates.
“SGI stands for Sustainable Guar Initiative,” Leroy tells us. “That is going to be the highest level of biodiversity you can find on the market and the first ever, non-ecotoxic material that marries all of that together.”
“This one is non-ecotoxic because it is highly bio-based and responsibly sourced.”
The second spotlighted green ingredient is Mirataine CBS UP, a fully circular sultaine, derived from fatty acids certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, green epichlorohydrin and bio-circular certified DMAPA (dimethylaminopropylamine).
In-Cosmetics Global activities
In other In-cosmetics Global coverage, dsm-firmenich’s Personal Care, Perfumery and Ingredients divisions are showcasing new innovations including Eterwell Youth, Sunsense3, Evolusun and Ulocks Syn-Up for hair, skin and sun care.
Meanwhile, Roquette Beauté introduces its latest ingredient, Beauté by Roquette ST 730 INCI Hydroxypropyl Starch, for the cosmetics industry and will demonstrate its potential at the trade show. The solution caters to the rising consumer demand for plant-based skin care and makeup products.
At the event, Givaudan Active Beauty launched Silk-iCare, a vegan silk protein for “protecting and repairing” the skin. Based on white biotechnology, Silk-iCare is a “significant advancement” in biomimetic silk protein technology with skin benefits, according to the beauty and fragrance provider.
By Benjamin Ferrer, with live reporting from Venya Patel at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France