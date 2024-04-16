In-cosmetics Global live: “Seven temptations” inspire Seppic’s ingredient innovation for skin and hair care
16 Apr 2024 --- Seppic is presenting a wide range of cosmetics applications today at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France, including ingredients like Xylishine C and Solagum GM, alongside the “Beautiful Temptations” collection stylized after the biblical “seven deadly sins.”
Maud Merlini, global marketing market and digital manager at Seppic, speaks to Personal Care Insights about Xylishine C on the trade show floor.
“We have several tests and have demonstrated that it improves scalp hairs because it will help retain water in the scalp by increasing lipid production and ceramic content,” she highlights. “We have demonstrated that Xylishine C helps to restore the hair fiber. Xylishine C will help control the volume, reduce frizz, have a better curl definition and increase the hair’s shine.”
Meanwhile, Coline Hubert, product manager of rheology modifiers and texturizing agents at Seppic, tells us: “Solagum GM is innovative because it is a natural, thickening polymer with moisturizing effects and provides a cushiony skin feel. It is made from Amorphophallus melamine, a plant from Thailand that is authorized by Chinese regulation, and we are the only ones to use this species in cosmetics.”
Hair repair active ingredient
Xylishine C is an active ingredient for scalp and hair cuticle repair inspired by the “skinification” trend. Merlini tells us that Seppic has demonstrated the capabilities of the ingredient in different climates for Caucasian, Brazilian and type three hair.
The natural active ingredient is derived from a patented complex of sugar derivatives “recognized for their moisturizing action” in skin care and associated with bio-inspired algae harvested in France. According to Seppic, the complex of sugar derivatives is well-known for its resistance to dehydration.
“Xylishine C is innovative on different points. From a composition standpoint, it’s a natural active ingredient with 99.7% of natural origin content. It’s a patented complex of sugar derivative associated with bio-inspired seaweed,” says Merlini.
The company’s R&D teams claim they have demonstrated that Xylishine C helps restore the scalp by increasing its ceramide content by 27% and strengthening its skin barrier by 42%. It also helps repair the surface appearance of damaged cuticles by 82%.
Xylishine C is efficient in different climates — tested ex vivo in standard and extreme temperature and humidity conditions — for visible anti-frizz and hair volume control.
Ecological gum
Also on show at In-cosmetics Global, Seppic’s Solagum GM is designed to “enrich” its natural gum portfolio. The ingredient is created from 100% natural origin with thickening and moisturizing properties. The company explains that “a high naturality profile has become a must-have for most consumers.”
“What makes it unique is that with each manufacturing process, we are controlling the pH of the gum to control the microbiology contamination over time and provide a better stabilizing effect of pH in the formulation,” Hubert tells Personal Care Insights.
Solagum GM is made for a range of galenics and textures, such as gels or emulsions. The gum is readily biodegradable and “non-microplastic.” Compared to Xanthan Gum, Solagum GM at 1% can thicken natural formulas with smooth textures “ten times more effectively.”
Hubert tells us the company’s clients are “really excited” about the ingredient and its texture.
“It provides a silk texture that is not stringy and not sticky,” she notes. “There are nice properties in terms of long moisturizing effects and tightening properties that make it really great for skin care.”
“The moisturizing effect of the ingredient has been clinically proven for up to 24 hours. Solagum GM “respects” the cutaneous microbiota, making it applicable for “all types of skin care.”
Temptation of beauty
The “Beautiful Temptations” collection from Seppic draws inspiration from seven temptations — such as envy, gluttony, greed or pride — and transforms them into “sensorial” skin care, hair care, nutricosmetic and make-up formulations.
Based on greed, The Water-wise Hair Wax is a translucent cleansing and caring anhydrous balm, playing off the “waterless beauty” trend. It is designed to save water and budget. It cleanses and nourishes hair and scalp using Xylishine C.
The Lazy Daily Gel-Cream is a 99.1% natural-origin light and nourishing three-in-one cream gel that ties into the temptation of sloth. Keying into the “skinimalism” trend, the ingredient is touted to save time for consumers by replacing “a whole daily routine” with its “multifunctional and multi-benefit” ingredients.
The Tension Relieving Massage Balm is a jelly balm inspired by the “neurocosmetics” trend. It aims to soothe “wrath” with its Sepibliss Feel ingredient.
The Velvet Caress Cream, based on lust and matching the “sensory beauty” trend, is a thick white cold processable emulsion for the skin to bring comfort and a silky feel.
The Bold Jelly Highlighter is an aqueous gel with a high glitter content that spreads on the skin and is suspended by combining Sepimax Zen and Solagum AX polymers. It is designed to emulate pride and a “Y2K” look.
The Appealing Transformative Masks are two colorful face masks that draw inspiration from envy and meet the “playful beauty” trend. The blue aqueous gel can be used as a mask alone or mixed with the pink concentrated oil.
Finally, the Yummy Gummies are jelly food supplements with skin care benefits to satisfy “gluttony” for the “nutricosmetic” trend with Ceramosides — oral vegetal ceramides.
By Sabine Waldeck, with live reporting from Anita Sharma at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France