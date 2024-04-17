Advancion develops bio-based multifunctional additive for beauty applications
17 Apr 2024 --- Advancion Corporation introduces a bio-based multifunctional amino alcohol developed for beauty, hair and personal care applications. The ingredient, exclusively manufactured by Advancion, is 50% bio-based and provides “high-efficiency” neutralization, emulsion stabilization and pigment dispersion.
“This innovative ingredient is the result of several years of development focused on providing formulators and manufacturers with a powerful tool to create high-performance formulations that meet the growing demand for natural and eco-friendly cosmetics and personal care products,” says Debby Neubauer, global business manager, Home and Personal Care at Advancion.
“In addition to its multifunctional benefits, the new additive technology provides exceptional formulating latitude and has broad compatibility with other commonly used personal care ingredients.”
In-formulation benefits
The new bio-based amino alcohol is a multifunctional additive that can enhance the performance of skin care, hair care and personal hygiene formulations and provides in-formulation benefits, including “rapid and efficient” neutralization. It also has low odor and non-yellowing alongside a high humidity curl retention in hair sprays and styling products.
The amino alcohol also creates in-can corrosion inhibition in aerosol formulations and is compatible with carbomers and other synthetic acrylic rheology modifiers.
Advancion also asserts that the bio-based ingredient enhances pigment dispersion in color cosmetics and improves emulsion stability and sensory properties in skin care applications.
Commercialization
Commercial-grade research samples of Advancion’s new additive are now available for customer evaluation. Commercial volumes will be available in North America, Europe and other select geographies later this year.
“This is a significant advancement for Advancion with the addition of a true bio-based multifunctional technology into our portfolio of high-purity, high-performance additives,” says David Neuberger, president and CEO at Advancion.
“With a strong focus on sustainability and performance, our investments in new product development are dedicated to empowering formulators and brand owners to create exceptional products that resonate with today’s eco-conscious consumers.”
“By driving technological advancements that prioritize environmental responsibility, we not only meet the demands of today but ensure a thriving future for generations to come.”
Edited by Sabine Waldeck