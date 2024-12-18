Three International launches two therapeutic skin care products
Three International, a wellness supplement company, has added two skin care products to its Visage Collection.
The Visage Pure Cleanse and Visage Radiant Toner tout holistic skin care treatments that support the skin microbiome and purport to have neurological benefits, such as boosting a “positive mood state.”
The Visage Pure Cleanse removes blemishes by removing dirt but leaves the skin’s natural barrier intact. The Visage Radiant Toner hydrates skin, minimizes pores and leaves the skin’s natural microbiome layer whole.
“By combining the science of quorum sensing with neurocosmetics, the Visage Collection offers an unparalleled option that works smarter because it works in harmony with your body. This is skin care designed to support the way you feel, your confidence, and overall wellness,” says Dr. Dan Gubler, chief scientific officer at Three International.
Context for neurocosmetic claims
The connection between the skin microbiome and the brain is an emerging trend in the personal care industry. Scientific evidence supporting the trend remains sparse and experts caution consumer skepticism regarding neurocosmetic claims.
A study in the journal Cosmetics highlights that beauty companies are incorrectly defining neurocosmetic functions. Neurological functions, which do have benefits for mental well-being, are frequently attributed to non-neurocosmetic ingredients. It stipulates that hormones such as serotonin, dopamine and endorphins must be released in large amounts to enter the bloodstream to alter mood. Skin care products cannot regulate mood as they remain on the outermost layer of the skin, unable to reach the bloodstream.
The study concludes that “neurocosmetics must not be considered to be ‘products’ able to act on mood and happiness.”