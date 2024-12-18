Picking pharmacists over doctors: Kenvue survey spotlights EU health care advice gap
European consumers are seeking advice from pharmacists for skin health concerns after not being able to get appointments with a general practitioner.
Kenvue commissioned a survey interviewing 500 pharmacists to better understand their pressures and workload, how they’re adapting to changes in health care systems and how much recognition they’re getting from policymakers.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Robert Friedline, head of EMEA Self-Care R&D at Kenvue, about how pharmacists are stepping up to help consumers with over-the-counter recommendations but feel undervalued by the government and find their workload unsustainable.
According to the survey results, after cough and cold, pain, digestive health and allergies, pharmacists feel they spend the most time discussing skin health with consumers. However, 23% of respondents don’t feel confident advising on skin problems.
“Our survey looked at where pharmacists spend most of their time consulting consumers, and while minor ailments top the list, personal care like skin problems and hair loss, for example, are areas that pharmacists dedicate a large amount of their time to. With more consumers receiving their information online, the sense is that this role as a trusted advisor will increase over the next few years,” Friedline tells us.
The consumer health company owning Nicorette, Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine aimed to understand the support pharmacists need from a company like Kenvue. The interviews occurred in August and September of this year, speaking to 100 pharmacists in five countries: Germany, Italy, France, Spain and the UK.
Over-the-counter advice
In a previous Kenvue survey of 5,000 consumers, nearly half (49%) said they chose to visit a pharmacist rather than a doctor for advice in the last year due to convenience and accessibility, even if they felt a doctor consultation was necessary.
Despite this consumer preference, Kenvue’s Pharmacist Leaders Forum found that pharmacists do not feel that policymakers recognize or acknowledge their contribution to making the overall health care system work. The US-based company says 92% of pharmacists report advising consumers who cannot get appointments with a doctor.
“They advise and consult on a multitude of health and well-being issues, often as the only well-trained, trusted health care professionals consumers talk to. Pharmacists play a key role in guiding consumers in self-care practices as trusted advisors and providers of products that contribute to health and wellness,” says Friedline.
“Educating health care professionals on the science behind our products, such as Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine, is critical to our work. Given their role in advising consumers, they must have the information they need.”
The survey reports that 24% of pharmacists feel that government representatives recognize their value, but 77% feel appreciated by consumers.
Friedline says it is critical to understand pharmacists’ roles if the personal care industry wants to develop products and self-care solutions that support their work.
Nearly three-quarters (73%) of pharmacists believe that policymakers have unrealistic expectations about the extent of care they can provide in the community. Kenvue hopes to enable pharmacists to recommend practical and accessible solutions that effectively address minor health issues and self-care problems.
Workload surplus
The survey also raised concerns about the increasing strain on pharmacists, with nearly 80% reporting a workload increase over the past year and 41% considering their current workload unsustainable.
When looking at how workload is spread, Friedline notes that skin care is among the top three areas pharmacists spend most time advising on.
Pharmacists are concerned about how their workload impacts their well-being (49%), financial viability (47%) and staff recruitment and retention (44%). The survey results suggest that current perceptions of pharmacists could exacerbate these pressures.
Friedline attributes one reason for the workload increase to self-care and over-the-counter medicines being a “convenient, fair and equitable” entry point to health care for European citizens.
“With demand for services rising, of course, this will lead to an increase in the workload for pharmacists,” says Friedline.
“It is critical to continue supporting pharmacists in their evolving role within health care systems. By providing them with the necessary tools, recognition and support, they can effectively contribute to the health and well-being of the community, promoting a proactive approach to health management through self-care and personal care practices.”