Spectra Packaging equips personal care brand with POP bottles for prebiotic body wash
Spectra Packaging has provided Favorite Family, a Belgium-based personal care brand, with its 200 mL Tubular bottle paired with the Disc-Top closure for its Prebiotic Body Wash. The bottle incorporates recycled high-density polyethylene content made from prevented ocean plastic (POP), while the closure features 35% recycled POP polypropylene.
Damian Amies, export business development manager at Spectra Packaging, says: “It’s been a pleasure supporting Favorite Family with their Prebiotic Body Wash launch. The brand’s dedication to the planet and people is clear, and POP was a natural fit.”
Spectra color-matched the external packs to the bottle, which is decorated with a two-pass silk screen and features the POP logo to indicate its environmental credibility.
Favorite Family uses natural ingredients in its biodegradable body wash. It supports Go Ocean, a charity working to restore marine ecosystems by planting coral worldwide. Spectra indicates that the personal care brand will expand its range in the coming year.
POP power
POP is plastic waste that has been diverted away from the ocean. It is collected and recycled from waste found around coastlines. Spectra says its POP personal care packaging solutions have recently been in high demand amid growing consumer concern about plastic pollution.
Last month, Spectra equipped Scottish Fine Soap with its POP 300 mL and 500 mL soap bottles made from prevented ocean plastic (POP) and post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials for its 50th anniversary Sea Kelp range.
Meanwhile, the packaging provider partnered with amenities company The House of Pineapple to produce premium POP bottles for The Little Amenities Box collection.
The collection’s packaging includes Spectra’s 50 mL Boston Round bottle, which is injection-stretch, blow-molded in 35% POP, paired with Spectra’s 35% POP polypropylene (PP) injection-molded screw cap.