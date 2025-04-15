Fiabila reveals hybrid UV-protective nail care formula with marine extract
Nail care manufacturer Fiabila has unveiled its latest innovation, SPF50+ Base and Top — a base and top coat vegan hybrid manicure treatment. The formula is enriched with high UV protection and antioxidants to enhance nail health and resilience.
It leverages marine plant extract and UVA-UVB guard technology to prevent physical and chemical changes in the nail structure, such as keratin oxidation, caused by environmental stressors — UV exposure and pollution. The treatment also claims to extend the longevity of nail color application.
The nail care category is evolving as consumers increasingly demand hybrid solutions that deliver proven results while aligning with their clean beauty and sustainability values.
“Nail care products also take into account consumer demand for effective hybrid products with proven protective effects, whose ritual and use save time,” Fiabila marketing and innovation director Candice Jagut tells Personal Care Insights.
“The trend toward skinification calls for hair and nails to be treated in the same way as the skin, and for specific solutions to be found. Hair care has become much more widespread, taking into account the different types of hair. This trend is also becoming more pronounced for nails, which are also made from keratin.”
The product is solvent-based, offering smooth application and quick drying results. It is also non-thixotropic (maintains even texture during application) and film-forming. The film-forming agents, typically polymers offer polish durability, shine, and help the formula grip to the nail surface.
Marine-based benefits
The nail solutions formula is designed to meet the needs of time-conscious, eco-considerate consumers seeking effective nail health restoration. Cumulative direct UV exposure from outdoor activities and gel-curing lamps can result in discoloration, brittleness, and premature aging of the nail bed due to chemical changes in the nail’s structure. At the same time, gel manicure removal can lead to nail damage and weakening.
SPF50+ Base and Top contain marine plant extract, a natural ingredient derived from ocean-based plants, most commonly seaweed, algae, and seagrasses. Marine extracts are typically rich in antioxidants like vitamins C and E, which fight oxidative stress triggered by UV exposure, pollution, and smoking.
As hard as nails
Alongside Fiabila’s SPF50+ Base and Top launch, the company has announced a second innovation in nail beauty inspired by facial bronzing drops. Nail Glow Bronzer is a hybrid treatment also powered by plant-based ingredients that are said to strengthen and restore nail health after two weeks of application.
Additionally, the product is infused with nacres that enhance nails with illumination for a glowy look.
The clinically backed formula contains patented hexanal (a hardening molecule), flower acids to aid moisturization, and buckwheat extract to help protect nail keratin at surface level.
Fiabila reports clinically backed results. In a trial involving 20 users applying two coats daily over three weeks, 95% reported stronger nails, 90% saw improved brittleness, and 95% communicated enhanced nail nourishment. The study also promotes the efficiency of buckwheat on nail health — showing that after use, keratin in the nail seemed 51% more protected against damage.
Ingredient transparency
The marine-based formula aligns with the shifting preference toward clean, natural formulations and increasing consumer focus on ingredient transparency. Innova Market Insights data indicates a 31% average annual growth in vegan claims for cosmetics launches between April 2019 and March 2024. A recent report revealed that the Gen Z demographic is a driving force for this change, led by social media and sustainability awareness.
As a result, clean beauty products with scientifically backed claims are shaping the nail care market. According to a separate Innova Market Insights survey, 28% of respondents identified natural ingredients as a key driver in their beauty purchasing decisions, accompanied by a notable increase in launches with botanical claims. While emerging, the manicure and pedicure segment is gaining momentum, with a 3% increase in products featuring botanical positioning from July 2023 to June 2024.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to London Grace founder Kirsten White about their recent hybrid product launch, Repair + Glow, and how shifting consumer sustainability awareness continues to spearhead innovation in the nail care category.
“We’ve seen significant growth in demand for vegan beauty products, with consumers increasingly prioritizing ingredient transparency and environmental impact. Our customers are more knowledgeable about ingredients than ever, frequently asking detailed questions about sourcing and formulation,” says White.