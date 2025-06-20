From topical to ingestible: Seppic talks science-driven beauty solutions
The ingestible beauty market is evolving as consumers increasingly seek holistic, science-supported products that enhance beauty-from-within. Formerly a niche segment, supplements for skin, hair, and nail health are now mainstream, driven by the growing popularity of wellness, clean beauty, and personalized nutrition.
Shedding light on this growing market, Innova Market Insights’ data suggests that 37% of consumers take supplements daily for beauty and skin care, with 63% prioritizing skin health. Additionally, the data suggests that the number of hair, skin, and nail supplement launches rose by 12% between April 2020 and March 2025.
Nutrition Insight sits down with Virginie Grenier, the nutrition marketing manager at Seppic, to better understand some of the trends and innovations shaping the beauty-from-within space.
What recent ingestible beauty innovations has Seppic developed?
Grenier: As a science and formulation expert in nutricosmetic ingredients, Seppic is continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation, not just in the efficacy of our ingredients but also in their versatility for diverse product applications.
A significant recent innovation is the launch of Sepibliss powder at the end of 2024. Sepibliss is a coriander seed-based extract that was initially launched in an oil grade. This new powder grade expands the range of galenic formats that can be used for the formulation of finished products containing Sepibliss, from convenient stick packs and tablets to innovative functional foods and beverages. This means even greater flexibility for formulators to address diverse consumer preferences and market needs.
Beyond format, we’ve also conducted a brand new clinical study on Sepibliss, which has revealed exciting new benefits on anti-aging and skin barrier reinforcement at a lower dose, while also confirming its established benefits on UV protection. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to scientific rigor, ingredient optimization, and our expertise in providing adaptable solutions to the market.
What scientific or clinical research are you leveraging to support products’ beauty claims?
Grenier: Scientific validation is at the core of Seppic’s commitments. We don’t just innovate; we substantiate. Across our nutricosmetic portfolio, we have conducted ten clinical studies specifically on skin and hair benefits, complemented by extensive in vitro studies that delve into the mechanisms of action.
As a concrete example, a new clinical study on our wheat lipidic extract rich in phytoceramides Ceramosides was just published in May in the esteemed journal Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology. This fifth clinical study strengthens the existing evidence on Ceramosides efficacy, confirming its benefits on hair, which is a key area of consumer interest.
Furthermore, the recent clinical study on Sepibliss has been instrumental in uncovering its novel benefits. This study not only reinforces our claims for anti-aging, skin barrier support, and UV protection but also investigates the mechanisms of action, demonstrating Sepibliss’ ability to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the skin after UV exposure.
In essence, the breadth of clinical studies conducted across our portfolio covers all main market needs. From anti-aging and skin hydration to comprehensive skin protection and enhanced glow, including solutions for anti-hair loss, our robust scientific backing enables our customers to leverage highly impactful and scientifically supported beauty claims for their ingestible products. We are deeply committed to transparently sharing our scientific findings to build consumer trust and confidence in our products.
How do you educate consumers about the benefits and efficacy of ingestible beauty ingredients?
Grenier: Educating consumers about the benefits and efficacy of ingestible beauty is crucial for market growth and ensuring informed choices. Our strategies are multi-faceted.
Firstly, we emphasize science communication. This means openly sharing our clinical study results, including publications in peer-reviewed journals, and translating complex scientific data into easily understandable language for both industry professionals and end-consumers. We provide comprehensive technical dossiers and marketing materials to our partners, equipping them with the knowledge to effectively communicate the benefits.
Secondly, we leverage experiential marketing and innovative formats. A prime example of this was our “Beauty Aging Tasting Bar” at Vitafoods Europe, where we showcased seven inspirational formulas incorporating our nutricosmetic ingredients. This allowed visitors to experience the versatility of our ingredients across a wide range of galenics, from coated tablets to liquid formats and powder sticks. This hands-on approach helps demystify ingestible beauty and highlights the appealing ways it can be integrated into daily routines.
Lastly, we empower brands to educate consumers directly by providing branded ingredients with Seppic trademarks. This allows our customers to leverage these trademarks as a powerful proof of transparency, efficacy, and trust in their finished products.
For example, the Ceramosides trademark is prominently used in more than 100 products worldwide, clearly indicating to consumers that they are purchasing a product with a scientifically validated and trusted ingredient. This strategy helps foster consumer confidence and simplifies the communication of complex benefits.
How does Seppic apply its topical beauty expertise to create effective ingestible beauty solutions?
Grenier: We strive to support our customers all along their journey toward responsible innovation. This is why we create unique ingredients backed by solid market, formulation, and science expertise.
Our dedication to the ingestible beauty market is built upon our cross-market expertise. As a recognized leader in topical beauty ingredients, we bring an unparalleled understanding of skin and hair physiology and consumer needs to the ingestible space. This unique vantage point allows us to formulate ingredients that truly work from within, complementing external beauty routines for comprehensive care.
Our formulation expertise goes beyond just our nutricosmetic active ingredients. We offer a comprehensive range of solutions, including clean-label excipients, and provide innovative proofs of concept to our customers.
This enables them to address the latest market trends in delivery formats, from delicious functional foods to convenient dietary supplements.